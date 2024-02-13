Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Premier League officially approves Sir Jim Ratcliffe's 1.25 billion-pound investment in Manchester United

    Premier League approves Sir Jim Ratcliffe's 1.25 billion-pound investment in Manchester United, subject to regulatory checks, marking a significant milestone for the INEOS founder and his childhood team.

    Premier League officially approves Sir Jim Ratcliffe's 1.25 billion-pound investment in Manchester United
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Feb 13, 2024, 9:22 PM IST

    Sir Jim Ratcliffe's long-anticipated investment in Manchester United has received official approval from the Premier League, marking a significant milestone for both the club and the INEOS founder. Ratcliffe's agreement, valued at 1.25 billion-pound for a 25 percent ownership stake in the iconic Old Trafford club, was struck in December pending regulatory authorization. The confirmation of Ratcliffe's investment in his childhood team was finalized following successful completion of the required assessments by top-flight authorities.

    "Sir Jim Ratcliffe's acquisition of 25 percent of Manchester United FC, and further investment of $300 million in the club, has been approved by the Premier League Board following the completion of the Owners' and Directors' Test," read a Premier League statement.

    "The Board agreed to the change of the club's ownership structure last week, and this has now been officially ratified by an Independent Oversight Panel. This is the first acquisition of Control to be reviewed and approved by a new Independent Oversight Panel following changes to the process which were agree by Premier League clubs in March 2023," the statement added.

    "The Premier League now awaits confirmation of the transaction's completion," it concluded.

    Manchester United sit six points off a Champions League qualification place ahead of Sunday's trip to Luton Town.

