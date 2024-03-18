Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    ISL 2023-24: From Bundesliga training to Mumbai City FC; Akash Mishra's inspiring journey in Indian Football

    Explore the inspiring journey of Akash Mishra, from undergoing Bundesliga training in Germany to becoming a vital player for Mumbai City FC in the Indian Super League (ISL), while also investing in grassroots development with Techtro Lucknow FC.

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Mar 18, 2024, 12:44 PM IST

    With Mumbai City FC dominating the ISL this season, Mishra has been a key player in their success, contributing to their formidable defense and earning accolades for his performances. Despite initial challenges adapting to the team, Mishra now feels at home, relishing his role and life in Mumbai.

    His journey began at the Indian Arrows before making his mark with Hyderabad FC, where he played a pivotal role in their ISL Cup triumph. Now, as a crucial part of Mumbai City FC's defensive line, Mishra's versatility and skill have made him a standout performer in the league.

    Reflecting on his formative years, Mishra reminisces about his transformative experience at Bundesliga Club TSG 1899 Hoffenheim in Germany. This opportunity allowed him to hone his skills and develop into the player he is today. Mishra credits his time in Germany for shaping his footballing prowess and aiding in his transition to a full-back position.

    Driven by a desire to give back to his community, Mishra has invested in Techtro Lucknow FC, aiming to provide young footballers in Uttar Pradesh with opportunities he lacked during his upbringing. His investment reflects his commitment to nurturing football talent and fostering the growth of the sport in India.

    Through his inspiring journey and commitment to grassroots development, Mishra continues to be a beacon of hope for aspiring footballers across the country.

    Last Updated Mar 18, 2024, 1:00 PM IST
