'No way': Kylian Mbappe's response to fan asking PSG star to join Arsenal (WATCH)

Kylian Mbappe decisively shuts down Arsenal transfer talk after a fan's proposition, affirming his imminent departure from PSG and sparking further speculation about his next club.

Kylian Mbappe swiftly put an end to speculation surrounding a potential move to Arsenal with a resolute "no" in response to a proposition from a young fan. The French football sensation recently informed Paris Saint-Germain of his intention to depart once his contract expires this summer, marking the conclusion of a seven-year tenure with the Ligue 1 champions despite their efforts to retain him.

With Mbappe's impending departure, speculation has been rife about his next destination, with reports strongly suggesting a move to his childhood club, Real Madrid. It's rumored that the 25-year-old is poised to earn a lucrative £13 million-per-year deal in the Spanish capital as he seeks to clinch his first Ballon d'Or.

While Arsenal emerged as potential suitors for Mbappe, particularly after reports surfaced last month indicating his openness to join the North London outfit, the player himself has now put an end to any such conjecture.

In a viral video circulating on social media, Mbappe was approached by a young fan urging him to consider Arsenal as his next destination. With a smile on his face, Mbappe promptly dismissed the suggestion, stating, "There's no way, there's no way," and humorously adding, "It's too cold there."

Mbappe's response comes in the wake of Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta's previous comments, where he had hinted at the club's interest in securing the services of a player of Mbappe's caliber, stating, "When there is a player of that calibre, we always have to be in the conversation."

Currently, Arsenal sits atop the Premier League table on goal difference, while Real Madrid leads La Liga by a significant 10-point margin. Both clubs remain in contention in the UEFA Champions League, setting the stage for a potential showdown between them in the semifinals should they progress past the quarterfinal stage.

Also Read: Harry Kane breaks 60-year record in Bayern Munich's Bundesliga triumph (WATCH)