Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'No way': Kylian Mbappe's response to fan asking PSG star to join Arsenal (WATCH)

    Kylian Mbappe decisively shuts down Arsenal transfer talk after a fan's proposition, affirming his imminent departure from PSG and sparking further speculation about his next club.

    Football 'No way': Kylian Mbappe's response to fan asking PSG star to join Arsenal (WATCH) osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Mar 17, 2024, 12:09 PM IST

    Kylian Mbappe swiftly put an end to speculation surrounding a potential move to Arsenal with a resolute "no" in response to a proposition from a young fan. The French football sensation recently informed Paris Saint-Germain of his intention to depart once his contract expires this summer, marking the conclusion of a seven-year tenure with the Ligue 1 champions despite their efforts to retain him.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Sky Sports (@skysports)

    With Mbappe's impending departure, speculation has been rife about his next destination, with reports strongly suggesting a move to his childhood club, Real Madrid. It's rumored that the 25-year-old is poised to earn a lucrative £13 million-per-year deal in the Spanish capital as he seeks to clinch his first Ballon d'Or.

    While Arsenal emerged as potential suitors for Mbappe, particularly after reports surfaced last month indicating his openness to join the North London outfit, the player himself has now put an end to any such conjecture.

    In a viral video circulating on social media, Mbappe was approached by a young fan urging him to consider Arsenal as his next destination. With a smile on his face, Mbappe promptly dismissed the suggestion, stating, "There's no way, there's no way," and humorously adding, "It's too cold there."

    Mbappe's response comes in the wake of Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta's previous comments, where he had hinted at the club's interest in securing the services of a player of Mbappe's caliber, stating, "When there is a player of that calibre, we always have to be in the conversation."

    Currently, Arsenal sits atop the Premier League table on goal difference, while Real Madrid leads La Liga by a significant 10-point margin. Both clubs remain in contention in the UEFA Champions League, setting the stage for a potential showdown between them in the semifinals should they progress past the quarterfinal stage.

    Also Read: Harry Kane breaks 60-year record in Bayern Munich's Bundesliga triumph (WATCH)

    Last Updated Mar 17, 2024, 12:09 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket IPL 2024: Shreyas Iyer joins Kolkata Knight Riders practice camp (WATCH) osf

    IPL 2024: Shreyas Iyer joins Kolkata Knight Riders practice camp (WATCH)

    Football Carlos Alcaraz ends Jannik Sinner's winning streak to reach Indian Wells final osf

    Carlos Alcaraz ends Jannik Sinner's winning streak to reach Indian Wells final

    EXCLUSIVE 'IPL 2024 will be played in India': IPL chief ends rumours on event shifting to Dubai due to Lok Sabha Elections

    EXCLUSIVE! 'IPL 2024 will be played in India': IPL chief ends rumours on event shifting to Dubai due to polls

    Football Luis Suarez strikes twice from bench as Inter Miami defeats DC United without Lionel Messi osf

    Luis Suarez strikes twice from bench as Inter Miami defeats DC United without Lionel Messi

    Football Harry Kane breaks 60-year record in Bayern Munich in Bundesliga triumph (WATCH) osf

    Harry Kane breaks 60-year record in Bayern Munich's Bundesliga triumph (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: Attingal constituency profile, voting trends, and more anr

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: Attingal constituency profile, voting trends, and more

    Yodha box office: Sidharth Malhotra's film earns Rs 10 cr after day 2 RBA

    Yodha box office: Sidharth Malhotra's film earns Rs 10 cr after day 2

    India Rasmalai takes second spot in world's 'Top 10 best cheese desserts'; Check full list here gcw

    India's Rasmalai takes second spot in world's 'Top 10 best cheese desserts'; Check full list here

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 issues that will influence the election result on June 4

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 issues that will influence the election result on June 4

    Actor Arundhati Nair meets with bike accident in Thiruvananthapuram; condition critical anr

    Actor Arundhati Nair meets with bike accident in Thiruvananthapuram; condition critical

    Recent Videos

    How inventor of karaoke machine Shigeichi Negishi revolutionized music industry (WATCH) snt

    How inventor of karaoke machine Shigeichi Negishi revolutionized music industry (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Viral video shows BRS leaders, KTR Rao intimidating ED officials while detaining K Kavitha (WATCH) AJR

    Viral video shows BRS leaders, KTR Rao intimidating ED officials while detaining K Kavitha (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Human trafficking to Gulf nations shockingly uncovered in Bengaluru? NCPR inspects illegal orphanage (WATCH) AJR

    Human trafficking to Gulf nations shockingly uncovered in Bengaluru? NCPR inspects illegal orphanage (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors

    World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors

    Video Icon
    Sudha Murthy takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP in Kannada; Narayan Murthy invited too (WATCH) AJR

    Sudha Murthy takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP in Kannada; Narayan Murthy invited too (WATCH)

    Video Icon