    ISL 2023-24: FC Goa coach Manolo Marquez dissatisfied despite 1-0 win over Punjab FC

    FC Goa triumphed over ISL 2023-24 debutants Punjab FC by 1-0 at the Fatorda Stadium on Monday, courtesy a 17th minute strike by the home team’s Spanish signing Carlos Martinez.

    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Oct 3, 2023, 2:44 PM IST

    Despite securing a 1-0 victory against Punjab FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa on Monday, FC Goa's head coach, Manolo Marquez, expressed dissatisfaction with his team's performance. Carlos Martinez's goal made the difference in the match, but Marquez criticized his team's overall showing.

    Marquez didn't hold back in expressing his disappointment, stating, “The best thing that I can say is that we won the game... I’m very disappointed with the performance of the team.” FC Goa started the ISL 2023-24 season with a win, while Punjab FC remained winless after two games without earning any points.

    Despite FC Goa keeping a clean sheet, Marquez was unhappy that his team couldn't secure the win more convincingly. The team had seven shots on target but managed to score only one goal.

    Marquez pointed out, “The opponent created some clear chances. In the defensive line, the team was more or less okay. I’m very angry with the performance.”

    While acknowledging the victory, Marquez emphasized the need for improvement in all aspects of the game and called for consistency and stability from his squad in match situations. FC Goa's next challenge is against Odisha FC, a team that has remained undefeated this season.

    “We will win games, but we will lose games (too). In my opinion, the team with a lot of ups and downs, it’s difficult for them to have a good season. We need to have better balance in the team," Marquez explained. He stressed the importance of improvement and hard work in achieving better results.

    Last Updated Oct 3, 2023, 2:44 PM IST
