ISL 2023-23: Mumbai City FC's Petr Kratky anticipates tough challenge from NorthEast United in playoff pursuit

As Mumbai City FC gears up to face NorthEast United FC in the Indian Super League (ISL), head coach Petr Kratky expects a formidable challenge in their pursuit of securing a top spot in the playoff race.

Ahead of the clash between Mumbai City FC and NorthEast United FC in the Indian Super League (ISL), Petr Kratky, the head coach of Mumbai City FC, stated that his team would maintain their established approach. Currently, Mumbai City FC holds a playoff spot and shares the same points as table-toppers Mohun Bagan Super Giant. Kratky emphasised the team's determination to secure victory against NorthEast United FC to reach the summit of the table.

While acknowledging NorthEast United FC's potential challenge for a playoff position, Kratky remains focused on Mumbai City FC's playing philosophy. He cautioned about the quality of NorthEast United FC and their push for a top-six position, emphasizing the need for Mumbai City FC to be aware and prepared. Kratky expressed confidence in the squad's positive mindset and quality, highlighting their impressive performance under his guidance.

Providing an update on the team, Kratky mentioned that striker Jorge Diaz is fit and training with the squad. However, his inclusion in the matchday squad depends on his fitness levels. Mumbai City FC forward Lallianzuala Chhangte, who joined Kratky in the pre-match press conference, shared his mentality of striving to be the best version of himself every day. Chhangte, facing his former team, stressed the importance of defensive compactness and offensive sharpness to secure three points against NorthEast United FC.

Also Read: Jadon Sancho unwilling to return to Manchester United amid ongoing dispute with manager Erik ten Hag