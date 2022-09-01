ISL 2022-23 to start from October 7: Full schedule, fixtures, dates, time, where to watch and more

The 2022-23 Indian Super League (ISL) season kicks off on October 7th, 2022 when last year's runners-up Kerala Blasters host East Bengal FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi.

On October 9, Hyderabad FC, the defending ISL champions, begin their title defence in front of their home crowd as they take on Mumbai City FC, the former champions, at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium in Gachibowli. Meanwhile, the 2021-22 League Shield Winners Jamshedpur FC will play their opening clash against Odisha FC at the JRD Tata Sports Complex on October 11.

ATK Mohun Bagan and East Bengal FC will face off in India's largest derby on October 29 and February 25 of the following year at Kolkata's illustrious Vivekananda Yuvabharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium).

After a hiatus of two seasons, supporters will also return to the stadiums during the 2022–23 season. Since each Matchweek is scheduled between Thursday and Sunday, the ISL has devised a fixture list that includes weekend games, aligning it with the top international football leagues.

The ISL 2022–23 season will include 117 matches of high-intensity football action at ten locations across the nation. The ISL league stage will last nearly five months for the first time, apart from the playoffs, semi-finals, and finals.

Each club will play 20 league matches - 10 each at home and away through the autumn till next spring as the league stage draws to a close on February 26.

All ISL teams are currently participating in Asia's oldest competition, the Durand Cup, as they gear up for the new season. All Indian football stakeholders have been determined to create a more extended football calendar that provides players with more competitive matches throughout the year. The Super Cup will follow the ISL in April 2023.

This season onwards, Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) has also introduced a new playoff format for the league, adding two exciting matches to the calendar. The top two teams at the end of the league stage will automatically qualify for the semi-finals. Teams between 3rd and 6th will feature in a single-leg playoff to determine the other two semi-finalists.

ISL 2022-23 Teams and Venues:

ATK Mohun Bagan - Kolkata - Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan

Bengaluru FC - Bengaluru - Sree Kanteerva Stadium

Chennaiyin FC - Chennai - Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium

Emami East Bengal - Kolkata - Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan

Goa FC - Margao - Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium

Hyderabad FC - Hyderabad - G.M.C. Balayogi Athletic Stadium

Jamshedpur FC - Jamshedpur - JRD Tata Sports Complex

Kerala Blasters - Kochi - Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium

Mumbai City FC - Mumbai - Mumbai Football Arena

NorthEast United - Guwahati - Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium

Odisha FC - Bhubaneshwar - Kalinga Stadium

ISL 2022-23 League Stage Schedule till December 11, 2022 (Remaining fixtures will be updated soon):

October 2022

October 7, Friday: Kerala Blasters vs Emami East Bengal - 7:30 PM - Kochi

October 8, Saturday: Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United - 7:30 PM - Bengaluru

October 9, Sunday: Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC - 7:30 PM - Hyderabad

October 10, Monday: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC - 7:30 PM - Kolkata

October 11, Tuesday: Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC - 7:30 PM - Jamshedpur

October 12, Wednesday: Emami East Bengal vs FC Goa - 7:30 PM - Kolkata

October 13, Thursday: NorthEast United vs Hyderabad FC - 7:30 PM - Guwahati

October 14, Friday: Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC - 7:30 PM - Chennai

October 15, Saturday: Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC - 7:30 PM - Mumbai

October 16, Sunday: Kerala Blasters vs ATK Mohun Bagan - 7:30 PM - Kochi

October 20, Thursday: NorthEast United vs Emami East Bengal - 7:30 PM - Guwahati

October 21, Friday: Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa - 7:30 PM - Chennai

October 22, Saturday: Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC - 5:30 PM - Mumbai

October 22, Saturday: Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC - 7:30 PM - Hyderabad

October 23, Sunday: Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters - 7:30 PM - Bhubaneswar

October 27, Thursday: Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC 7:30 PM Bhubaneswar

October 28, Friday: Kerala Blasters vs Mumbai City FC - 7:30 PM - Kochi

October 29, Saturday: Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa - 5:30 PM - Hyderabad

October 29, Saturday: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Emami East Bengal - 7:30 PM - Kolkata

October 30, Sunday: Jamshedpur FC vs NorthEast United - 7:30 PM - Jamshedpur

November 2022

November 3, Thursday: FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC - 7:30 PM - Goa

November 4, Friday: Emami East Bengal vs Chennaiyin FC - 7:30 PM - Kolkata

November 5, Saturday: NorthEast United vs Kerala Blasters - 7:30 PM - Guwahati

November 6, Sunday: Mumbai City FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan - 7:30 PM - Mumbai

November 10, Thursday: ATK Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United - 7:30 PM - Kolkata

November 11, Friday: Bengaluru FC vs Emami East Bengal - 7:30 PM - Bengaluru

November 12, Saturday: Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC - 5:30 PM - Jamshedpur

November 12, Saturday: Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC - 7:30 PM - Chennai

November 13, Sunday: Kerala Blasters vs FC Goa - 7:30 PM - Kochi

November 17, Thursday: Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC - 7:30 PM - Mumbai

November 18, Friday: Emami East Bengal vs Odisha FC - 7:30 PM - Kolkata

November 19, Saturday: Chennaiyin FC vs Jamshedpur FC - 5:30 PM - Chennai

November 19, Saturday: Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters - 7:30 PM - Hyderabad

November 20, Sunday: FC Goa vs ATK Mohun Bagan - 7:30 PM - Goa

November 24, Thursday: Odisha FC vs Chennaiyin FC - 7:30 PM - Bhubaneswar

November 25, Friday: NorthEast United vs Mumbai City FC - 7:30 PM - Guwahati

November 26, Saturday: FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC - 7:30 PM - Goa

November 26, Saturday: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC - 7:30 PM - Kolkata

November 27, Sunday: Jamshedpur FC vs Emami East Bengal - 7:30 PM - Jamshedpur

December 2022

December 1, Thursday: Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa - 7:30 PM - Mumbai

December 2, Friday: Odisha FC vs NorthEast United - 7:30 PM - Bhubaneswar

December 3, Saturday: Chennaiyin FC vs Hyderabad FC - 5:30 PM - Chennai

December 3, Saturday: Bengaluru FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan - 7:30 PM - Bengaluru

December 4, Sunday: Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters - 7:30 PM - Jamshedpur

December 8, Thursday: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur FC - 7:30 PM - Kolkata

December 9, Friday: Hyderabad FC vs Emami East Bengal - 7:30 PM - Hyderabad

December 10, Saturday: FC Goa vs Odisha FC - 5:30 PM - Goa

December 10, Saturday: NorthEast United vs Chennaiyin FC - 7:30 PM - Guwahati

December 11, Sunday: Kerala Blasters vs Bengalur FC - 7:30 PM - Kochi

ISL 2022-23 New Playoff Format:

Eliminator 1: 3rd placed team vs 6th placed team

Eliminator 2: 4th placed team vs 5th placed team

Semi-Final 1 1st Leg: 1st placed team vs (Winner - Eliminator 2)

Semi-Final 2 1st Leg: 2nd placed team vs (Winner - Eliminator 1)

Semi-Final 1 2nd Leg: (Winner - Eliminator 2) vs 1st placed team

Semi-Final 2 2nd Leg: (Winner - Eliminator 1) vs 2nd placed team

Final: (Winner Semi-Final 1) vs (Winner Semi-Final 2)

ISL 2022-23 Telecast and Live Streaming Info - Where to watch

The Indian Super League broadcast rights belong to Disney Star in India. The matches will be telecast live on Star Sports Network - Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2HD and Star Sports 3. The live streaming of the matches will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.