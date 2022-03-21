Kattimani is one of the best goalkeepers in India, says ISL champions Hyderabad FC's coach

Laxmikant Kattimani saved three penalties as Hyderabad FC rose above the din with a 3-1 victory in a nerve-racking penalty shootout over Kerala Blasters FC in a rip-roaring Indian Super League (SL) 2021-22 final at the packed PJN Stadium in Fatorda on Sunday.

Hyderabad FC head coach Manuel Marquez felt Kerala Blasters FC controlled the first half of the Indian Super League (ISL) final, but a strong comeback in the second half capped off by Laxmikant Kattimani's crucial saves in the penalty shootout meant they were crowned as the winners of the 2021-22 season.

Rahul KP finally broke the deadlock in the 68th minute, putting Kerala Blasters FC in the lead. However, in the final few moments of the match, substitute Sahil Tavora fired the equaliser from outside the box to extend the match into extra-time and ultimately a penalty shootout where Kattimani's brilliant custodianship helped Hyderabad FC lift the title trophy.

Manuel Marquez, alongside captain Joao Victor, addressed the media after the game. When Marquez was asked why he persevered with Kattimani, despite several people giving up on his skills, the Hyderabad coach said, "For our style of play. People ask me about this all the time. I always say he is the best goalkeeper for our style of play. He is a goalkeeper who is not only in the goal but also good with the feet and plays outside the box like today."

"In my opinion, Prabhsukhan Gill played very well this season, but maybe because I am the coach of Hyderabad, if I have to choose one, for sure it is Kattimani," Marquez added.

When asked if Kattimani should have received a national call-up, the Hyderabad FC coach stated, "First of all, when I have to speak about one thing that is not for me, I have huge respect for other coaches and Igor Stimac. I cannot say if this player should go (for national duty) or not. I can only speak of the level of Kattimani during these two years. He is one of the best goalkeepers in India. Kattimani practically didn't make any mistakes."

Talking about the way forward for the club, Marquez said, "If I tell the truth, this is the thing that makes me the happiest. Last season, when we had injuries to our foreign players, it was the moment for young players to show their quality and they played very good football and finally, six players were in the national team. This year, in my opinion, we are thinking about selling the players. Finally, continuity in football is what it needs more of."

"We have a clear example of who won the season with the regular coach last season and who won the ISL. Of course, there are coaches like Ivan (Vukomanovic) with a fantastic job but having continuity with players is a key for me," the Hyderabad FC coach concluded.

Meanwhile, skipper Jao Victor too shared his views on his team's first ISL trophy win. Talking about how hard the final against Kerala Blasters was, he said, "As the coach said, in the first half, Kerala controlled more or less of the game. They had one chance, and we had a chance as well. But it is special because it is a final. We had people in the stadium. We had young guys who maybe felt a bit (of pressure). But in the second half, we played a very good game."

When asked how difficult was it to play in front of a crowd that backed the Kerala Blasters, Victor stated, "We are used to the crowd. When I enter the field, I stop hearing. It doesn't affect me. Of course, if they are in front, the fans have to push them. It is a bit of extra power, but in the end, our fans were enough to help us win."

Lauding his team's performance throughout the season, skipper Victor reiterated that this outfit was the best he has played within his entire career.

"It paid off. It paid off what we did during the season, even the last season, and both played in a bubble. We went into quarantine because of Covid. We couldn't fight for the Shield because of that. We have to be far from our families, which is difficult for all of us. As I always say, we are like a family. It makes it easier. For me, it is the best group of people I've been within my career," Victor concluded.