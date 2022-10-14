Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ISL 2022-23: Chennaiyin FC eye perfect homecoming against Bengaluru FC

    The Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 is finally returning to the southeast coast after two years with a rip-roaring encounter between Chennaiyin FC and Bengaluru FC expected at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai. 

    football ISL 2022-23: Chennaiyin FC eye perfect homecoming against Bengaluru FC snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 14, 2022, 8:00 AM IST

    When Bengaluru FC and Chennaiyin FC square off in a thrilling southern derby of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022–23 on Friday in Chennai, the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium will once more be packed with enthusiastic supporters as football action returns to the city after two and a half years.

    Making their long-awaited return to the city, Chennaiyin will enter the game in good spirits after getting their season off to a strong start by defeating ATK Mohun Bagan 2-1 in the inaugural match earlier this week.

    Anirudh Thapa, the team's captain, stated to the media that having home support is always advantageous during the pre-game news conference on Thursday.

    “It’s a good feeling to be in Chennai, at the Marina Arena with the home crowd after two seasons. We have seen in the past seasons how home and away [format] gives you advantages and disadvantages. Fans finally coming back is a positive thing for us,” he said.

    Also read: ISL 2022-23: FC Goa pulls off dramatic late winner to down East Bengal

    Bengaluru FC, on the other hand, will also enter the match after winning their first game against NorthEast United FC 1-0.

    Head coach Thomas Brdaric, who also addressed the press, spoke about the challenges of the Bengaluru FC game. “We have to be very well prepared to face Bengaluru FC because they are an experienced team. We have to be very careful, especially with our backs. We have to defend as a team and put them under pressure so that they don’t fulfil their strengths in our stadium,” Brdaric commented.

    football ISL 2022-23: Chennaiyin FC eye perfect homecoming against Bengaluru FC snt

    Besides Kwame Karikari’s goal on his impressive ISL debut and Rahim Ali’s brilliant winner, goalkeeper Debjit Majumder also stood tall in defence for Chennaiyin with four clearances and six saves.

    Thapa also emphasised the importance of being consistent with having a successful season.

    “I think we need to be consistent with the performances. The first half of the game against ATK Mohun Bagan was quite slow, we lost quite a few balls and positions also. I think in the second half, we came back pretty well and that’s what we need to do for the full 90 minutes. If we keep the momentum going, I think we will have a pretty good season.”

    Due to the pandemic, the last two editions of ISL were held in Goa without fans. However, the league has returned to its traditional home and away format from this season with the fans supporting from the stadiums.

    In their last game in front of the home crowd in 2020, Marina Machans thrashed FC Goa 4-1 in the first leg of the semi-final before their runners-up finish that season.

    Also read: ISL 2022-23: Who is Nasser El Khayati, the veteran Dutch midfielder signed by Chennaiyin FC?

    “The last memory I have is the game against FC Goa. The atmosphere you [fans] created, all the players were motivated when we were just entering the stadium and I hope this year also fans will come back with the same energy and same passion. We will play for the club and for the fans because that’s what this club is for. We will give our best,” the 24-year-old star Indian midfielder concluded.  

    The two-time champions will look to carry forward the momentum and improve their head-to-head record against their southern rivals, Bengaluru FC. In their 11 previous meetings, Chennaiyin have won two games and lost seven while two ended in draws.  

    Head-to-Head:
    Matches: 11, CFC: 2, BFC: 7 Draw: 2

    Last Updated Oct 14, 2022, 8:00 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football Gareth Southgate out, Thomas Tuchel in Fans thrilled with prospect of former Chelsea boss taking England job snt

    Southgate out, Tuchel in? Fans thrilled with prospect of former Chelsea boss taking England job

    Womens Asia Cup 2022: Sri Lanka's victory dance after last-ball thriller against Pakistan wins hearts final against india snt

    Women's Asia Cup 2022: Sri Lanka's victory dance after last-ball thriller against Pakistan wins hearts

    T20 World Cup 2022: Star-studded India lose second warm-up game to Western Australia by 36 runs snt

    T20 World Cup 2022: Star-studded India lose second warm-up game to Western Australia by 36 runs

    Womens IPL set to be launched by BCCI in 2023-ayh

    Women's IPL set to be launched by BCCI in 2023

    Womens Asia Cup 2022 semi-final, India vs Thailand, IND vs THA: I am more confident about my game now but will keep working - Harmanpreet Kaur-ayh

    Women's Asia Cup 2022: 'I'm more confident about my game now but will keep working' - Harmanpreet

    Recent Stories

    Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal celebrate their first Karwa Chauth with family-see pics RBA

    Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal celebrate their first Karwa Chauth with family-see pics

    Feeling down with fever? Here are some healthy foods you can have to wane it off sur

    Feeling down with fever? Here are some healthy foods you can have to wane it off

    Benefits of drinking water - the lesser known facts sur

    Benefits of drinking water - the lesser known facts

    Are you experiencing stress-induced back pains? Here are some techniques that can relieve them sur

    Are you experiencing stress-induced back pains? Here are some techniques that can relieve them

    India slams Pakistan at CICA Summit, says 'grave and persistent rights violations in PoK' AJR

    India slams Pakistan at CICA Summit, says 'grave and persistent rights violations in PoK'

    Recent Videos

    India cash transfer scheme a logical marvel, use of Aadhaar is striking IMF

    India's cash transfer scheme a logical marvel, use of Aadhaar is striking: IMF

    Video Icon
    Watch CH-47 Chinook's awesome manoeuvers at Udhampur airbase

    Watch: CH-47 Chinook's awesome manoeuvers at Udhampur airbase

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Bigger boundaries give license to the bowlers to work with - Ravichandran Ashwin-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: 'Bigger boundaries give license to the bowlers to work with' - Ashwin

    Video Icon
    UP civic apathy: E-Rickshaw overturns next to VIP convoy on potholed road, officials don't stop

    UP civic apathy: E-Rickshaw overturns next to VIP convoy on potholed road, officials don't stop

    Video Icon
    3 Chennai students, seen in viral video dragging machetes along railway platform, arrested

    3 Chennai students, seen in viral video dragging machetes along railway platform, arrested

    Video Icon