Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ISL 2022-23: Who is Nasser El Khayati, the veteran Dutch midfielder signed by Chennaiyin FC?

    Chennaiyin FC has completed the signing of Dutch attacking midfielder Nasser El Khayati on a free transfer to bolster their squad ahead of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 campaign.

    football ISL 2022-23: Who is Nasser El Khayati, the veteran Dutch midfielder signed by Chennaiyin FC snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 30, 2022, 6:29 PM IST

    Chennaiyin FC has completed the signing of Dutch attacking midfielder Nasser El Khayati on a free transfer to bolster their squad ahead of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 campaign.

    Born in Rotterdam, the 33-year-old is a versatile player who can also play on the wings and in central midfield. The Dutchman has played most of his football in Eredivisie, the Netherlands’ top-tier football league.

    Also read: ISL 2022-23 to start from October 7: Full schedule, fixtures, dates, time, where to watch and more

    Khayati began his career with the youth academy of Excelsior before joining the Feyenoord youth team in 2003. He later moved to RKSV Leonidas’ youth department before making his professional debut in the Eerste Divisie on October 3, 2008, for Den Bosch.

    Since then, the 6ft tall midfielder has represented Queens Park Rangers, ADO Den Haag, Burton Albion, and Kozakken Boys in a career spanning 14 years.

    football ISL 2022-23: Who is Nasser El Khayati, the veteran Dutch midfielder signed by Chennaiyin FC snt

    “I am very excited and happy to join Chennaiyin FC and can’t wait to see the boys and get started. I am hopeful that we will have a great season and I will do my best” said a determined Nasser on joining the two-time Indian Super League champions.

    Apart from plying his trade in Eredivisie, Khayati has also played in the Championship, League One, and League Two in England besides playing for Qatar SC in Qatar’s top-tier league. However, Chennaiyin will be Khayati’s first club in South Asia.

    Also read: ISL 2022-23: Ashutosh Mehta of ATK Mohun Bagan fails dope test; banned for 2 years

    The player has a knack for scoring goals and was the highest goal scorer in the Eredivisie in the 2018-19 season. In his career so far, the player has taken part in 213 matches scoring 63 goals and achieving 41 assists.

    The player of Moroccan descent will join a midfield that already consists of several experienced players such as Anirudh Thapa and Julius Duker and will certainly give coach Thomas Brdaric options to try out various combinations with the team.

    Last Updated Sep 30, 2022, 6:29 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football EPL English Premier League 2022-23: Manchester United double sweep as Erik ten Hag/Marcus Rashford win Manager/Player of the Month-ayh

    EPL 2022-23: Man United's double sweep as Ten Hag/Rashford win Manager/Player of the Month

    football Manchester United icon Cristiano Ronaldo given deadline to respond to FA charge on everton phone smashing incident snt

    Man United icon Ronaldo given deadline to respond to FA charge on Everton phone smashing incident

    Its official: MotoGP will race in India next year; here's when Grand Prix of Bharat 2023 could take place snt

    It's official: MotoGP will race in India next year; here's when Grand Prix of Bharat 2023 could take place

    National Games 2022: badminton star PV Sindhu performs GARBA along with Anju Bobby George and Tripti Murgunde (WATCH)-ayh

    PV Sindhu performs GARBA along with Anju Bobby George and Tripti Murgunde (WATCH)

    football It is disrespectful for the coach that works in Juventus - Antonio Conte rubbishes Massimiliano Allegri replacement rumours-ayh

    'It is disrespectful for the coach that works in Juventus' - Conte rubbishes Allegri replacement rumours

    Recent Stories

    EMIs to rise as RBI hikes interest rate again; Here's why AJR

    EMIs to rise as RBI hikes interest rate again; Here's why

    Made in India Mercedes Benz EQS 580 with over 800 km range launched with Rs 1 55 crore price tag gcw

    Made in India Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 with over 800 km range launched with Rs 1.55 cr price tag

    Gujarat election 2022: Cities will shape country's destiny, ensure that India becomes developed nation in 25 years, says PM Modi AJR

    Cities will shape country's destiny, ensure that India becomes developed nation in 25 years: PM Modi

    Durga Puja 2022 Delicious street food you can indulge in on your visit to Kolkata this festive season sur

    Durga Puja 2022: Delicious street food you can indulge in on your visit to Kolkata this festive season

    Instagram launches Notes feature to allow users to share short notes step by step guide to use it gcw

    Instagram launches Notes feature to allow users to share short-notes, step-by-step guide to use it

    Recent Videos

    Womens Asia Cup 2022: It was Deepti Sharma awareness that she took the bails off - India Harmanpreet Kaur on Charlie Dean run out during England ODIs-ayh

    'It was Deepti's awareness that she took the bails off' - Harmanpreet on Charlie's run out

    Video Icon
    Legends League Cricket, LLC 2022 Highlights: India Capitals ensure playoffs berth after crushing Manipal Tigers by 7 wickets-ayh

    LLC 2022: India Capitals ensure playoffs berth after crushing Manipal Tigers by 7 wickets

    Video Icon
    Viral video: Thief hangs from train window in Bihar as passengers catch him while stealing - gps

    Viral video: Thief hangs from train window in Bihar as passengers catch him while stealing

    Video Icon
    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Thiruvananthapuram/1st T20I: Felt good getting those wickets early - Arshdeep Singh-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, 1st T20I: 'Felt good getting those wickets early' - Arshdeep Singh

    Video Icon
    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23: Sourav Ganguly confirms Sanju Samson selection for ODIs-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23: Sourav Ganguly confirms Sanju Samson's selection for ODIs

    Video Icon