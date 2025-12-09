Image Credit : @LFC/X

Saudi Arabia says it will do "whatever it can" to recruit unsettled Liverpool star Mohamed Salah during the winter transfer window, a source at the kingdom's Public Investment Fund (PIF) told AFP on Tuesday.

"We follow Salah's position thoroughly and believe there can be a move either by loan or buying his contract," said the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, referring to the standoff between the Egyptian and Liverpool.

"There is still no direct negotiations or talks with the club at the moment but there will be a move at the right moment"