    Inter Miami in pursuit of Eden Hazard to form a partnership with Lionel Messi

    Inter Miami is said to be actively seeking to sign Eden Hazard, aiming to form a dynamic duo with Lionel Messi for the upcoming season.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jul 6, 2023, 12:50 PM IST

    Inter Miami is making a strong effort to secure the services of Belgian star Eden Hazard. The Major League Soccer (MLS) team is interested in pairing the former Chelsea and Real Madrid winger with Lionel Messi. 

    Hazard, who is currently a free agent following the termination of his contract with Los Blancos at the end of the previous season, is being targeted as a priority by Inter Miami. 

    However, the 32-year-old player has yet to make a decision regarding his future in football. It is speculated that he may opt to remain in Spain and consider retiring from the sport. Joining David Beckham's franchise would require Hazard to occupy one of the three Designated Player spots, which allow players to earn higher salaries than the league's salary cap. As Messi is set to occupy one of those spots, either Joseph Martínez or Rodolfo Pizarro would need to accept a pay cut or depart from the club. 

    Hazard enjoyed a successful seven-year stint at Chelsea, where he became an icon and a beloved figure among the fans, scoring 110 goals in 352 games. He secured two Premier League titles, two Europa Leagues, and an FA Cup during his time in London. 

    In 2018, he made the decision to join Real Madrid, believing it would enhance his chances of winning the UEFA Champions League, a feat he ultimately achieved in 2022. However, had he stayed at Stamford Bridge, he would have won the prestigious trophy a year earlier. Prior to his time at Chelsea, Hazard led Lille to victory in Ligue 1 in 2011. 

    Hazard also earned 126 caps for Belgium before announcing his retirement from international football following their group stage exit at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

    Last Updated Jul 6, 2023, 12:50 PM IST
