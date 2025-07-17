Football's governing body, IFAB, is considering expanding VAR's powers to review corners, penalties, and even second yellow cards before the 2026 World Cup.

Proposed Changes

One radical change being considered is declaring the ball "dead" if the goalkeeper saves a penalty, preventing rebounds and follow-up shots. This proposal has gained considerable support, particularly regarding corner kicks, where wrongly awarded corners could be overturned.

Controversy Surrounding Second Yellow Cards

However, allowing VAR to intervene in second yellow cards is more contentious, as these decisions are often subjective. This proposal is seen as "more controversial" due to the subjective nature of these decisions.

IFAB's Considerations

IFAB board members want to ensure that any extension of VAR powers won't increase delays, with new decisions needing to be made within seconds. The board will need to be convinced that these changes won't lead to an increase in delays.

Timeline for Decision

The IFAB will discuss these proposals at their annual business meeting in November. Any new laws may potentially be signed off at the annual general meeting next March. If approved, the changes would come into effect on June 1, just before the 2026 World Cup.

Bigger Picture

These potential changes have been on the cards for years and are likely to spark debate among football fans. The bigger picture reveals a desire to refine VAR's role, addressing concerns around delays and accuracy. Football fans will eagerly await the outcomes of the upcoming IFAB meetings, knowing that any changes will be a polarizing issue.