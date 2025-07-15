President Trump hinted at potentially changing the US's official name for soccer to football after attending the FIFA Club World Cup final. He surprised the Chelsea team by joining their post-match celebration, sparking confusion among players.

President Donald Trump recently hinted at changing the US's longstanding practice of referring to European football as "soccer". In an interview with DAZN TV channel, Trump suggested that he could introduce a new law recognizing football as the official name of the sport. This comment came after Chelsea's 3-0 win over Paris Saint-Germain in the FIFA Club World Cup final, where Trump made headlines for join the celebrations alongside the Chelsea team as they lifted the trophy.

Trump's interest in football was evident from this approach and when asked about the possibility of changing the name of the sport, Trump replied, "I think we could do that. I think I could do that".

It's worth noting that Trump's comments on renaming the sport may not be taken seriously, as he has been known to make controversial statements in the past.

Football as a Global Unifier

The US, Canada, and Australia generally use the term "soccer" to refer to the sport, while the rest of the world, especially Europe, calls it "football". Trump's interest in making the change may have been sparked by his recent attendance at the FIFA Club World Cup final.

In other news, Trump also spoke about the unifying quality of the sport, saying "the game is about unity, it is about everyone getting together... it is about a lot of love between different international countries".

Chelsea's Surprise Guest

Additionally, Trump crashing Chelsea's celebration after the FIFA Club World Cup final was met with surprise, with Chelsea star Cole Palmer looking visibly confused. Chelsea Captain Reece James commented on Trump's appearance, saying "To be honest it was quite loud. I couldn’t hear too much. He just congratulated me and the team for lifting the trophy and told us to enjoy the moment".

The FIFA Club World Cup win earned Chelsea around £84 million (almost $113 million) in prize money.