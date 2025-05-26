Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim reportedly flew to Monaco following the team’s 1-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur in the UEFA Europa league final. He attended an executive meeting and decided that he would stay at the club. The executive committee meeting is a monthly gathering of the club ownership and other executive members.

According to The Athletic, Ruben Amorim also asked Alejandro Garnacho to find a new club. Garnacho was left out of the team’s 2-0 win against Aston Villa in their last match, and featured only for around 20 minutes in the Europa League final.

When questioned about Garnacho’s future after the match, Amorim responded that he had no idea what Garnacho’s future was and that he was just another Manchester United player. Amorim promised the fans that the good days are coming. “If there is one club in the world that can overcome any situation, any disaster, it is our club Manchester United,” he said, while apologising to the fans.

Amorim took over at Manchester United in November with the club 13th in the table. The club have managed to get fewer points than Crystal Palace, West Ham, Everton and Brentford since the appointment. The team lost more than half of Amorim’s first 25 Premier League games as the head coach– the kind of performance that leaves you battling to avoid relegation.

Following the team's defeat to West Ham, Amorim admitted he was embarrassed with the team and that the problems are much bigger than the Europa League trophy. “I don’t want to talk about players. I am talking about myself and the culture in the club and the culture in the team. We need to change that. It's a decisive moment in the history of the club. We need to be really strong in the summer and to be brave because we will not have a next season like this. If we start like this, if the feeling is still here, we should give the space to different people,” Amorim had said, adding that the team was losing the feeling that it was a big club.