After Manchester United’s 1-0 defeat against Tottenham Hotspur in the UEFA Europa League final, Ruben Amorim said that he will not quit but was open to leaving the club if the board or fans felt he was “not the right guy” for the club. “I am confident in my job. As you see, I will not change anything in the way I do things,” he added.

However, fans have been left frustrated after losing what was the only way to salvage the season. The club survived relegation and is in 16th position, with one game to go. Manchester United have won only 10 games this season, losing 18 and drawing nine.

Amorim took over at Manchester United in November with the club 13th in the table.The club have managed to get fewer points than Crystal Palace, West Ham, Everton and Brentford since the appointment. The team lost more than half of Amorim’s first 25 Premier League games as the head coach– the kind of performance that leaves you battling to avoid relegation.

Amorim has managed to win only 16 games in total, out of the 41 games, while conceding 62 goals. “Amorim has been here long enough to see us get knocked out all comps; he lost the EFL to Spurs, he lost the FA Cup to Fulham and he lost the EL to Spurs. He’s also been here long enough to coach 26 PL games (lost 14). After all that, there’s nothing you wanna change? Fairs,” one fan wrote on X.

Another fan wrote, “Ruben Amorim has 24 points in the PL out of a possible 78 and just gave Spurs a European trophy.” In an interview, Manchester United legend Roy Keane had said he was frustrated with how bad the team was. “I am just fed up with how bad they are. They are getting on my nerves, they keep talking about a big game next week, they’re not even trying,” he added.

Amorim’s problems

According to reports, Amorim was overwhelmed by the magnitude of the task at Old Trafford, particularly after a dismal run of just one win in his first eight games in January. The former Sporting manager expressed his concerns to the United hierarchy, contemplating walking away from the job.

It took chief executive Omar Berrada and other top officials to reassure Amorim of the board's confidence in him and promised significant funds to strengthen the squad in the summer.

Following the team's defeat to West Ham, Amorim admitted he was embarrassed with the team and that the problems are much bigger than the Europa League trophy. “I don’t want to talk about players. I am talking about myself and the culture in the club and the culture in the team. We need to change that. It's a decisive moment in the history of the club. We need to be really strong in the summer and to be brave because we will not have a next season like this. If we start like this, if the feeling is still here, we should give the space to different people,” Amorim had said, adding that the team was losing the feeling that it was a big club.

Who else for Amorim?

Former Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri is the favourite to replace Amorim if he was to be dismissed ahead of next season, according to SPORTBible. Other names that are floating around are Unai Emery, Xavi Hernandez, and even Jose Mourinho. Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner is also in the fray, but it would be an unlikely option considering that Manchester United would want to have a coach familiar with European competitions.



Manchester United Captain Bruno Fernandes has insisted Amorim stay at the club, saying that he was the right man for the job. The red devils will take on Aston Villa in their final fixture for the season on Sunday, with a desperate Amorim at the wheel.