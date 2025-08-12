Rasmus Hojlund is likely to leave Manchester United for Serie A before the transfer window closes. With the arrival of Benjamin Šeško, Hojlund's playing time is threatened, leading to interest from several Italian clubs.

Rasmus Hojlund’s time at Manchester United appears to be drawing to a close, with the striker now heavily tipped to return to Serie A before the transfer window shuts.

The 22-year-old has found himself surplus to requirements at Old Trafford following the arrival of fellow centre-forward Benjamin Šeško, a direct competitor for his role. Despite Hojlund’s desire to stay and fight for his place under Rúben Amorim, club officials have made it clear in recent days that his game time would be limited if he refuses a move.

Five Italian Clubs in the Frame

The public nature of Hojlund’s situation has invited plenty of interest from Italy. AC Milan are believed to be leading the chase, pushing for a loan deal with an option to buy next summer.

But they face stiff competition. According to iPaper Sport, Napoli, Inter Milan, AS Roma, and Juventus have all contacted the Dane’s representatives. Juventus, notably, have also been linked with another United outcast — Jadon Sancho.

With all five clubs in the mix, Hojlund could soon be choosing his next destination from a who’s who of Italian heavyweights.

Cut-Price Exit on the Cards

United are prepared to take a significant financial hit on the forward they signed from Atalanta in 2023 for £64 million, plus up to £8 million in add-ons. Reports suggest that a bid in the region of £30–40 million would be enough to seal his departure.

For Milan, the Danish striker is seen as the ideal focal point for their own rebuild after a disappointing season that saw them — like United — fail to qualify for European competition, finishing a lowly eighth in Serie A.

A Return to Familiar Ground

Hojlund is no stranger to Italian football. He spent the 2022/23 season at Atalanta, scoring nine goals in 32 appearances and building a reputation as one of Europe’s brightest young forwards.

Should a move materialise in the coming days, his return to Serie A could mark the start of an important new chapter — and potentially the spark to reignite a career that has stalled in Manchester.