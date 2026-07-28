Sanju Samson has made a candid confession. He tried to follow Virat Kohli's super-strict fitness and diet plan but admitted, 'It's not for me.' He gave up after just one year, revealing the interesting story himself.

Sanju Samson, who was recently dropped from the team to make way for Vaibhav Suryavanshi, has been opening up about the setbacks in his career. In the middle of all this, he shared a fascinating story about how he tried—and failed—to follow Virat Kohli's intense fitness routine.

"I managed it for a year, but then it became too much. So, I just stopped following Kohli's plan," Samson admitted.

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What was this interesting incident?

Speaking about cricket fitness on a Jio Star show, Sanju Samson shared several details. "When you talk about fitness in Team India, Virat Kohli is the benchmark for everyone," he said. "I used to work out next to him in the gym, and his enthusiasm, dedication, and energy are on another level. No one can match it."

Samson explained that Kohli maintains his peak fitness through extremely tough workouts. Inspired by this, he asked Kohli for advice on his fitness and diet.

"Kohli follows a very difficult diet and workout schedule. I asked him to share his plan so I could follow it too," Samson said. "He gave me his diet and workout plans. I struggled but somehow managed to follow it for one whole year. After that, it just wasn't possible for me to continue. So, after a year, I gave up on Kohli's diet and workout plan."

Samson also stressed how important it is to maintain fitness throughout a cricket career. "You can't just exercise for a few days during a tournament and then take it easy. Kohli is someone who never cheats on his diet. He practices hard and follows a strict diet every single day," Samson added.

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