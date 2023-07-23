Haaland Scores twice in thrilling Manchester City comeback victory

Manchester City kicked off their pre-season preparations with a sensational comeback win against Yokohama Marinos in a high-octane match.

Manchester City kicked off their pre-season preparations with an exhilarating comeback win against Yokohama Marinos in Tokyo. The match proved to be a goal-fest, with both teams displaying attacking prowess. The game started with Pep Guardiola fielding a strong lineup, featuring a mix of established stars and promising young talents. It was one of these youngsters, Cole Palmer, who came close to opening the scoring with a powerful effort from range that forced a good save from the Yokohama goalkeeper.

However, it was the home side that struck first, with Anderson Lopes finding the net after capitalising on City's slack defending. Yokohama Marinos doubled their lead through Ken Matsubara, appearing to hold a comfortable advantage going into halftime.

Yet, City quickly turned the tide with a rapid double. John Stones reduced the deficit with a well-placed sidefooted shot from the edge of the area, followed by Julián Álvarez's close-range equalizer, seizing the opportunity from Kalvin Phillips' high-pressing play.

After the break, Guardiola made ten second-half changes, including introducing Erling Haaland to the fray. The young Norwegian striker wasted no time making an impact, swiveling inside the box and finding the far corner to put City ahead.

With the treble winners in control, Rodri showcased his goal-scoring prowess by curling home a splendid shot from range, reminiscent of his performance in the Champions League final. Despite Kenta Inoue pulling one back for Yokohama, City held on to their lead.

In the dying moments of the match, Haaland provided the icing on the cake by converting João Cancelo's pass, securing his brace and sealing a thrilling comeback victory for Manchester City.

The team's next challenge comes in the form of a clash with German champions Bayern Munich on Wednesday, as they continue their preparations for the upcoming season.