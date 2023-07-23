Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Haaland Scores twice in thrilling Manchester City comeback victory

    Manchester City kicked off their pre-season preparations with a sensational comeback win against Yokohama Marinos in a high-octane match. 

    Football Haaland Scores Twice in Thrilling Manchester City Comeback Victory osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jul 23, 2023, 6:50 PM IST

    Manchester City kicked off their pre-season preparations with an exhilarating comeback win against Yokohama Marinos in Tokyo. The match proved to be a goal-fest, with both teams displaying attacking prowess. The game started with Pep Guardiola fielding a strong lineup, featuring a mix of established stars and promising young talents. It was one of these youngsters, Cole Palmer, who came close to opening the scoring with a powerful effort from range that forced a good save from the Yokohama goalkeeper.

    However, it was the home side that struck first, with Anderson Lopes finding the net after capitalising on City's slack defending. Yokohama Marinos doubled their lead through Ken Matsubara, appearing to hold a comfortable advantage going into halftime.

    Also Read: French players' union threatens legal action against PSG over Kylian Mbappe's pre-season exclusion

    Yet, City quickly turned the tide with a rapid double. John Stones reduced the deficit with a well-placed sidefooted shot from the edge of the area, followed by Julián Álvarez's close-range equalizer, seizing the opportunity from Kalvin Phillips' high-pressing play.

    After the break, Guardiola made ten second-half changes, including introducing Erling Haaland to the fray. The young Norwegian striker wasted no time making an impact, swiveling inside the box and finding the far corner to put City ahead.

    With the treble winners in control, Rodri showcased his goal-scoring prowess by curling home a splendid shot from range, reminiscent of his performance in the Champions League final. Despite Kenta Inoue pulling one back for Yokohama, City held on to their lead.

    Also Read: Ousmane Dembele Rejects €200M Offer, Chooses to stay at Barcelona

    In the dying moments of the match, Haaland provided the icing on the cake by converting João Cancelo's pass, securing his brace and sealing a thrilling comeback victory for Manchester City.

    The team's next challenge comes in the form of a clash with German champions Bayern Munich on Wednesday, as they continue their preparations for the upcoming season.

    Last Updated Jul 23, 2023, 6:51 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Football Ousmane Dembele Rejects 200M Offer, Chooses to Stay at Barcelona osf

    Ousmane Dembele Rejects €200M Offer, Chooses to stay at Barcelona

    Cricket IND vs WI 2023: India's bowling coach criticises defensive approach of West Indian batters on slow pitch osf

    IND vs WI 2023: India's bowling coach criticises defensive approach of West Indian batters on slow pitch

    Cricket Ashes 2023: England's chances hang in the balance as Rain threatens on Day 5 osf

    Ashes 2023: England's chances hang in the balance as Rain threatens on Day 5

    Football French players' union threatens legal action against PSG over Kylian Mbappe's pre-season exclusion osf

    French players' union threatens legal action against PSG over Kylian Mbappe's pre-season exclusion

    Football Manchester United clinches 2-0 friendly win against Arsenal led by Fernandes and Sancho osf

    Manchester United clinches 2-0 friendly win against Arsenal led by Fernandes and Sancho

    Recent Stories

    Khalapur landslide: Many still missing, rescue operations called off, say reports

    Khalapur landslide: Many still missing, rescue operations called off, say reports

    Anti oxidant to nutrient powerhouse Remarkable benefits of Pak Choy ATG EAI

    Anti-oxidant to nutrient powerhouse: Remarkable benefits of Pak Choy

    Football Ousmane Dembele Rejects 200M Offer, Chooses to Stay at Barcelona osf

    Ousmane Dembele Rejects €200M Offer, Chooses to stay at Barcelona

    Farm to face: Red Cabbage's skincare marvels ATG EAI

    Farm to face: Red Cabbage's skincare marvels

    Woman pees on plane floor alleges crew didnt let her use the washroom gcw

    Woman pees on plane floor, alleges crew didn't let her use the washroom

    Recent Videos

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells you why 'Oppenheimer' and 'Blackout' are a must-watch snt

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells you why 'Oppenheimer' and 'Blackout' are a must-watch

    Video Icon
    Men hold nude protest In Raipur; demand action against employees with fake caste certificates WATCH AJR

    Men hold nude protest In Raipur; demand action against employees with fake caste certificates | WATCH

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP14: 4 Best 7-seater MPVs in India in 2023 - WATCH snt

    The Drive EP14: 4 Best 7-seater MPVs in India in 2023 - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Peace yet to return to Manipur Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu appeals to PM Modi

    'Peace yet to return to Manipur...' Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu appeals to PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Unmanned naval surface vehicles blew up bridge to Crimea that Vladimir Putin opened

    'Unmanned naval surface vehicles' blew up bridge to Crimea that Vladimir Putin opened (WATCH)

    Video Icon