Grieving Ronaldo will miss Man United's clash against Liverpool after newborn son's death

In what comes as no surprise for Manchester United fans, the club have confirmed that their star striker Cristiano Ronaldo will miss the Premier League clash against Liverpool tonight following the tragic death of his newborn twin son.

The Red Devils face their rivals at Anfield on Tuesday, but the Ralf Rangnick side has confirmed the Portugal international's non-availability following the heart-breaking news.

In a statement on their official website, the club wrote, "Family is more important than everything, and Ronaldo is supporting his loved ones at this immensely difficult time."

"As such, we can confirm that he will not feature in the match against Liverpool at Anfield on Tuesday evening, and we underline the family's request for privacy," the statement added.

"Cristiano, we are all thinking of you and sending strength to the family," the statement concluded.

There was no sign of the 37-year-old star at Carrington this morning as his teammates arrived at the training base to prepare for the crunch clash at Liverpool.

The United star had announced in October 2021 that he was expecting twins with his partner Georgina Rodriguez. A statement from the couple confirmed the death of their baby boy as 'the greatest pain', but said their baby girl survived.

"It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel," the announcement read.

"Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness. We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support. We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time," the statement added.

"Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you," the statement concluded.

Swathes of messages of condolence have been placed on social media platforms, with United leading the way. Their Instagram account posted the statement, "Your pain is our pain. Sending love and strength to you and the family at this time."

Meanwhile, Ronaldo's sister Katia Aveiro also posted an emotional message. She wrote, "I love you and my heart is with you over there. May God take care of you and strengthen your path more and more. Our angel is already on daddy's lap. And our little girl is there firm and strong and full of health and is going to show us with every day that only love matters."

United teammate Marcus Rashford also commented on social media at the news, saying, "Thoughts are with you and Georgina, brother. I'm so sorry." Other teammates, including David de Gea, Diogo Dalot and Alex Telles, responded to the news with love heart emojis.

The world of football also offered its support. The Premier League responded to the statement with their own message, as did clubs Newcastle, Tottenham, Leeds and Liverpool. Two of Ronaldo's former clubs, Real Madrid and Juventus, also posted statements on the news.

The Red Devils go into their clash with Jurgen Klopp's side three points behind Tottenham Hotspur, who occupy fourth - the final Champions League spot in the top-flight table.