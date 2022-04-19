Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Grieving Ronaldo will miss Man United's clash against Liverpool after newborn son's death

    Manchester United have confirmed Cristiano Ronaldo will not play any part in their Premier League clash with Liverpool tonight after the death of his newborn baby boy. 

    football Grieving Ronaldo will miss Man United's clash against Liverpool after newborn son's death snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Manchester, First Published Apr 19, 2022, 5:24 PM IST

    In what comes as no surprise for Manchester United fans, the club have confirmed that their star striker Cristiano Ronaldo will miss the Premier League clash against Liverpool tonight following the tragic death of his newborn twin son.

    The Red Devils face their rivals at Anfield on Tuesday, but the Ralf Rangnick side has confirmed the Portugal international's non-availability following the heart-breaking news.

    In a statement on their official website, the club wrote, "Family is more important than everything, and Ronaldo is supporting his loved ones at this immensely difficult time."

    "As such, we can confirm that he will not feature in the match against Liverpool at Anfield on Tuesday evening, and we underline the family's request for privacy," the statement added.

    "Cristiano, we are all thinking of you and sending strength to the family," the statement concluded.

    Also read: Revealed! Ronaldo and Georgina's moments of joy before newborn son's tragic death

    There was no sign of the 37-year-old star at Carrington this morning as his teammates arrived at the training base to prepare for the crunch clash at Liverpool.

    The United star had announced in October 2021 that he was expecting twins with his partner Georgina Rodriguez. A statement from the couple confirmed the death of their baby boy as 'the greatest pain', but said their baby girl survived.

    "It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel," the announcement read.

    "Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness. We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support. We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time," the statement added.

    "Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you," the statement concluded.

    Swathes of messages of condolence have been placed on social media platforms, with United leading the way. Their Instagram account posted the statement, "Your pain is our pain. Sending love and strength to you and the family at this time."

    Meanwhile, Ronaldo's sister Katia Aveiro also posted an emotional message. She wrote, "I love you and my heart is with you over there. May God take care of you and strengthen your path more and more. Our angel is already on daddy's lap. And our little girl is there firm and strong and full of health and is going to show us with every day that only love matters."

    Also read: Man United, Pele, Usain Bolt and others mourn death of Ronaldo's newborn twin son

    United teammate Marcus Rashford also commented on social media at the news, saying, "Thoughts are with you and Georgina, brother. I'm so sorry." Other teammates, including David de Gea, Diogo Dalot and Alex Telles, responded to the news with love heart emojis.

    The world of football also offered its support. The Premier League responded to the statement with their own message, as did clubs Newcastle, Tottenham, Leeds and Liverpool. Two of Ronaldo's former clubs, Real Madrid and Juventus, also posted statements on the news.  

    The Red Devils go into their clash with Jurgen Klopp's side three points behind Tottenham Hotspur, who occupy fourth - the final Champions League spot in the top-flight table.

    Last Updated Apr 19, 2022, 5:24 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Here's how Virat Kohli has been shaping up ahead of RCB Bangalore clash against LSG Lucknow-ayh

    IPL 2022: Here's how Virat Kohli has been shaping up ahead of RCB's clash against LSG

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya wife Natasa Stankovic shares her new style quotient-ayh

    IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya's wife Natasa Stankovic shares her new style quotient

    football premier league Man City supporters elated, Borussia Dortmund fans miffed over Erling Haaland's move to Etihad snt

    Man City supporters elated, Borussia Dortmund fans miffed over Erling Haaland's move to Etihad

    MMA star Jorge Masvidal signs with Fanfury as its global ambassador

    MMA star Jorge Masvidal signs with Fanfury as its global ambassador

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Yuzvendra Chahal hat-trick vs KKR leads to celebration at RR camp; Dhanashree Verma delighted too-ayh

    IPL 2022: Chahal's hat-trick vs KKR leads to celebration at RR camp; Dhanashree delighted too

    Recent Stories

    Jayeshbhai Jordaar Ranveer Singh is planning a baby with Deepika Padukone drb

    ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’ Ranveer Singh is planning a baby with Deepika Padukone?

    Shocking Delhi HC on absconding godman Virendra Dev Dixit's ashram housing 160 women in inhumane conditions-dnm

    Shocking: Delhi HC on absconding godman Virendra Dev Dixit's ashram housing 160 women in ‘inhumane’ conditions

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Here's how Virat Kohli has been shaping up ahead of RCB Bangalore clash against LSG Lucknow-ayh

    IPL 2022: Here's how Virat Kohli has been shaping up ahead of RCB's clash against LSG

    football Revealed! Ronaldo and Georgina's moments of joy before newborn son's tragic death snt

    Revealed! Ronaldo and Georgina's moments of joy before newborn son's tragic death

    Want to make your bathroom look luxurious Here are 5 DIY tricks gcw

    Want to make your bathroom look luxurious? Here are 5 DIY tricks

    Recent Videos

    Two plants that are set to empower farmers in Gujarat's Banaskantha

    Two plants that are set to empower farmers in Gujarat's Banaskantha

    Video Icon
    Every Hindu should have four children: Sadhvi Ritambara

    Forget 'hum do, hamare do'; every Hindu should have 4 children: Sadhvi Ritambara

    Video Icon
    Primary school in Gorakhpur that has no electricity since 6 decades

    Primary school in Gorakhpur has no electricity since 6 decades

    Video Icon
    Israel tests $3.50 laser shot to knock out UAVs, rockets, mortars

    Israel tests $3.50 laser shot to knock out UAVs, rockets, mortars

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians MI is building the team for future - Suryakumar Yadav-ayh

    IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians is building the team for future - Suryakumar Yadav

    Video Icon