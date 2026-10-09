Messi signed off his international career with a 3-0 win over Benin. However, strict security protocols sparked controversy as Benin players were denied jersey swaps and photos with Argentine stars, prompting their coach to express frustration.

The legendary footballer Lionel Messi’s farewell game for Argentina has sparked controversy off the pitch following fierce complaints from the Benin camp. Argentina and Benin played a friendly match at Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires, where Messi signed off with a masterclass performance, netting a goal in a 3-0 victory.

Messi had a fairytale ending to his illustrious international career, as he converted a penalty in the 71st minute and set up a goal each for Nicolas Otamendi and Nico Paz in the 48th and 61st minutes, respectively, to seal the victory and cap an emotionally charged night in front of over 85,000 adoring fans.

As Estadio Monumental witnessed an emotional, star-studded farewell for Lionel Messi, off the field, the Benin camp expressed its frustration over lack of access and a complete cold shoulder from the hosts.

Also Read: Cristiano Ronaldo's touching tribute to Lionel Messi's 'forever' legacy

‘Nothing Worked’

As Benin players congratulated Lionel Messi for his legendary international career after a friendly match against Argentina in Buenos Aires, the visiting team found themselves entirely shut out by stringent stadium security and team protocols.

Speaking to RMC Sport, Benin coach Gernot Rohr revealed that his players faced an unexpectedly rigid blockade when trying to interact with the Argentine icons.

“My players tried everything, but nothing worked. The Argentinians didn't give our players anything, not even a photo with Messi." Rohr said.

Scroll to load tweet…

The stadium security was reportedly following strict protocols in Lionel Messi’s farewell game for Argentina, as over 85,000 spectators inside the stadium and remaining crowds watched the historic send-off outside the venue.

Given the large number of fans, who followed the Argentina bus en route to the Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires and crowded the surrounding perimeter, security details kept a tight lockdown. Benin players, though, managed to interact with Messi briefly after the match; they were reportedly denied any physical memorabilia.

‘Security Was Turning Away’

Further speaking on the chaotic post-match atmosphere, Rohr detailed how even basic requests for photographs and jersey swaps were blocked by security personnel stationed around the player tunnel and dressing rooms.

“We wanted to exchange shirts, but we didn't get any. They wouldn't even allow us to enter their player corridor. Security was turning everyone away. Players were coming with their shirts hoping to swap them with Argentina players," Rohr said.

However, the Benin coach revealed that he had to wait 30 minutes before he could personally intervene with Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni, managing to secure an autograph on an older, pre-owned Messi jersey which he had brought along in his personal possession.

Despite being presented with a bouquet in Benin’s national colors before kickoff, the visiting team left deeply disappointed by the cold reception.

There has been no official statement from the Argentina camp regarding the complaints raised by the Benin delegation.

Also Read: Cristiano Ronaldo's touching tribute to Lionel Messi's 'forever' legacy