Tamil Nadu CM C. Joseph Vijay launched the ‘Dream Olympics’ initiative and felicitated state athletes who won medals at the Asian Games and the Chess Olympiad, including Washington Sundar and R. Praggnanandhaa, at a ceremony in Chennai.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay launched the ‘Dream Olympics’ initiative and felicitated athletes from the state who won medals and represented India at the 2026 Asian Games and the 46th Chess Olympiad.

The special felicitation ceremony, organised by the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT), was held at The Leela Palace in Chennai. Vijay honoured the athletes for their achievements across various sporting disciplines and presented them with cheques as cash incentives in recognition of their performances.

Athletes Express Gratitude

Washington Sundar, who was part of the Indian cricket team which won gold, expressed gratitude for the recognition he received from Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay, describing it as a proud and special moment that motivates him to continue striving for excellence.

"An honour that makes it even more special. Grateful to receive this recognition from the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, C. Joseph Vijay. A proud moment, and a reminder to keep striving for excellence!" Sundar wrote in an X post.

An honour that makes it even more special. Grateful to receive this recognition from the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, C. Joseph Vijay. A proud moment, and a reminder to keep striving for excellence! @CMOTamilnadu https://t.co/5wfqOEneJV — Washington Sundar (@Sundarwashi5) October 9, 2026

Indian Grandmaster R. Praggnanandhaa, who was part of the Indian team that won the silver medal at the Chess Olympiad, thanked Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay, the Sports Minister and SDAT for their support, saying the recognition would motivate athletes to achieve more for their state and country. He also expressed pride in being honoured alongside medal-winning athletes from the Asian Games.

Thanks to Honourable @CMOTamilnadu and the Sports Minister and SDAT for the support! Getting recognition for the efforts pushes us to achieve more for our state and our country! Inspiring to be among the athletes who won medals in Asian games! https://t.co/NtSkbmfkDA — Praggnanandhaa (@rpraggnachess) October 9, 2026

"Thanks to Honourable @CMOTamilnadu and the Sports Minister and SDAT for the support! Getting recognition for the efforts pushes us to achieve more for our state and our country! Inspiring to be among the athletes who won medals in Asian games!" Praggnanandhaa wrote in an X post.

(ANI)