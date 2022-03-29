Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Going to Real Madrid': Kylian Mbappe informs trusted PSG teammates - Report

    According to journalist Alfredo Duro, Kylian Mbappe has apparently informed his trusted PSG colleagues, including Neymar, about his plans to join Real Madrid this summer.

    football
    Paris, First Published Mar 29, 2022, 3:51 PM IST

    After days and months of speculation over a possible move to Real Madrid, sensational Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe has reportedly revealed to his trusted teammates that he plans on joining the Los Blancos this summer. The Frenchman has been heavily linked to the La Liga giants for a while now, with rumours suggesting that he could move to Santiago Bernabéu once his contract with PSG expires in June.

    Mbappe's remarks when he joined the French national team's training camp last week added more fuel to the transfer fire. Responding to teammate Paul Pogba's query about how things were for him in the French capital, the 23-year-old whispered into the Manchester United midfielder's ears that he was 'fed up'.

    Also read: 'Respect each other': Kylian Mbappe sends strong message to PSG teammates

    In what has come as a shocking revelation, journalist Alfredo Duro has reported that the sensational striker has communicated to his close circle at Le Parc des Princes, including Neymar, about his decision to move to Real Madrid.

    Speaking during a program on 'El Chiringuito TV' presented by Josep Pedrerol, Duro said, "We are going to give breaking news... Kylian Mbappé has communicated to his trusted colleagues at PSG, to his closest circle... one of them Neymar, he is not going to accept PSG's renewal offer and is going to Real Madrid."

    Duro further added, "I have no confirmation that Messi has been told."

    PSG have been pulling out all the possible cards to convince Mbappe to sign a new deal, but the team's Champions League exit following a shocking loss at the hands of Real Madrid would have most certainly impacted the striker's decision.

    According to reports, the Frenchman had laid out three key demands before signing a new contract, one of which was a guarantee that the Ligue 1 leaders would compete for Europe's coveted championship.

    Mbappe joined the French giants on a whopping 180 million euros transfer from AS Monaco in 2017, initially on loan, and has been instrumental in the side's success in the league. In 208 appearances so far, the 23-year-old striker has scored 158 goals and made 78 assists, lifting ten titles, including three in the league, with another one on the horizon.

    Last Updated Mar 29, 2022, 3:51 PM IST
