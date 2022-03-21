'Respect each other': Kylian Mbappe sends strong message to PSG teammates

Kylian Mbappe has sent a strong message to his Paris Saint-Germain teammates after their 3-0 loss at Monaco in Ligue 1 on Sunday.

Following Paris Saint-Germain's 3-0 crushing defeat at the hands of Monaco, star striker Kylian Mbappe has sent a strong message to his teammates urging them to show more respect and professionalism.

The Ligue 1 leaders were humbled on Sunday to increase disconent among PSG fans in the wake of their shock exit from the Champions League recently despite the Frenchman's brilliant show. Also read: Messi, Neymar booed by PSG fans in first clash since Champions League exit

Although the French giants are on course to clinch the league title, the 23-year-old and captain Marquinhos were displeased with the result over the weekend.

"We lost to a great team who are playing to get into Europe. They were determined and carried out their game plan," PSG star Mbappe explained to Amazon Prime Video after the final whistle.

"I hope they get into Europe. They deserved to win. The goal is to go for the 10th league title. The rest doesn't matter," he added.

"Even if we win 8-0 or 9-0, people will still be thinking about the Champions League. We must remain professional and respect each other. We have to respect the fans who support us, the people and our families. You have to respect yourself if you have a shred of respect for what you do," the Frenchman concluded.

Meanwhile, Brazil defender Marquinhos offered a similarly harsh analysis stating that if PSG continued to display such a lacklustre performance then they might even miss out on Ligue 1 title, where they currently enjoy a 12-point lead at the top over rivals Marseille.

"It's a catastrophe and difficult to digest. It's our worst game of the year. We're in a tough spell and we can't throw it all away. We have to work together to get out of this moment," he told reporters.

