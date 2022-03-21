Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Respect each other': Kylian Mbappe sends strong message to PSG teammates

    First Published Mar 21, 2022, 12:39 PM IST

    Kylian Mbappe has sent a strong message to his Paris Saint-Germain teammates after their 3-0 loss at Monaco in Ligue 1 on Sunday.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Following Paris Saint-Germain's 3-0 crushing defeat at the hands of Monaco, star striker Kylian Mbappe has sent a strong message to his teammates urging them to show more respect and professionalism.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    The Ligue 1 leaders were humbled on Sunday to increase disconent among PSG fans in the wake of their shock exit from the Champions League recently despite the Frenchman's brilliant show.

    Also read: Messi, Neymar booed by PSG fans in first clash since Champions League exit

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Although the French giants are on course to clinch the league title, the 23-year-old and captain Marquinhos were displeased with the result over the weekend.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    "We lost to a great team who are playing to get into Europe. They were determined and carried out their game plan," PSG star Mbappe explained to Amazon Prime Video after the final whistle.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    "I hope they get into Europe. They deserved to win. The goal is to go for the 10th league title. The rest doesn't matter," he added.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    "Even if we win 8-0 or 9-0, people will still be thinking about the Champions League. We must remain professional and respect each other. We have to respect the fans who support us, the people and our families. You have to respect yourself if you have a shred of respect for what you do," the Frenchman concluded.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Meanwhile, Brazil defender Marquinhos offered a similarly harsh analysis stating that if PSG continued to display such a lacklustre performance then they might even miss out on Ligue 1 title, where they currently enjoy a 12-point lead at the top over rivals Marseille.

    "It's a catastrophe and difficult to digest. It's our worst game of the year. We're in a tough spell and we can't throw it all away. We have to work together to get out of this moment," he told reporters.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    "There were a lot of expectations [against Real Madrid] and the defeat hurt us. We still have goals to chase. If we keep performing like this, the title will be in danger. We have to stay on our toes," the captain added.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    La Liga 2021-22: Xavi surprised as Barcelona hammers Real Madrid in El Clasico-ayh

    La Liga 2021-22: Xavi surprised as Barcelona hammers Real Madrid in El Clasico

    Indian Wells: Rafael Nadal fans heartbroken after Taylor Fritz stuns to clinch maiden title-ayh

    Indian Wells: Nadal fans heartbroken after Fritz stuns to clinch maiden title

    football ISL 2022: Hyderabad FC clinch maiden trophy after beating Kerala Blasters in penalty shootout snt

    Hyderabad FC clinch maiden ISL trophy after beating Kerala Blasters in penalty shootout

    Pakistan vs Australia Shoaib Akhtar shares emotional post as Test cricket returns to Lahore 13 years later snt

    Shoaib Akhtar shares emotional post as Test cricket returns to Lahore 13 years later

    football Are Man United fans ready for Old Trafford rebuild that could cost 1.5 billion pounds snt

    Are Man United fans ready for Old Trafford rebuild that could cost 1.5 bn pounds?

    Recent Stories

    Wife not cooking mutton Telangana man dials 100 six times to complain held gcw

    Wife not cooking mutton: Telangana man dials 100 six times to complain, held

    Tamil Telugu Youtuber turned actress Gayathri passes away in tragic car accident drb

    Tamil, Telugu Youtuber turned actress Gayathri passes away in tragic car accident

    Is Deepika Padukone copying Kim Kardashian, flashing middle finger to media? Leaked pictures out RCB

    Is Deepika Padukone copying Kim Kardashian, flashing middle finger to media? Leaked pictures out

    FA Cup 2021-22 quarterfinals: Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea in semis; Everton stunned-ayh

    FA Cup 2021-22: Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea in semis; Everton stunned

    Delhi-Doha Qatar Airways with 100 passengers onboard redirected to Karachi due to emergency - ADT

    Delhi-Doha Qatar Airways with 100 passengers onboard redirected to Karachi due to emergency

    Recent Videos

    football ISL 2021-22 runner-up Kerala Blasters' will fight back next year, believes coach Vukomanovic snt

    ISL 2021-22 runner-up Kerala Blasters' will fight back next year, believes coach Vukomanovic

    Video Icon
    football Kattimani is one of the best goalkeepers in India, says ISL champions Hyderabad FC's Marquez snt

    Kattimani is one of the best goalkeepers in India, says ISL champions Hyderabad FC's coach

    Video Icon
    football ISL 2021-22 Final Playing in front of the fans will make job easy, says Kerala Blasters coach snt

    ISL 2021-22 Final: Playing in front of the fans will make job easy, says Kerala Blasters coach

    Video Icon
    football ISL 2021-22 Final: Kerala Blasters are a strong team admits Hyderabad FC's coach snt

    ISL 2021-22 Final: Kerala Blasters are a strong team, admits Hyderabad FC's coach

    Video Icon
    Indian student Naveen's family relieved after news of his body reaching India, thanks PM for efforts - ycb

    Indian student Naveen's family relieved after news of his body reaching India, thanks PM for efforts

    Video Icon