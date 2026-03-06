10-man Jamshedpur FC secured a gritty 1-0 victory over Inter Kashi in the ISL. Despite an early red card, Steven Eze's second-half header proved decisive, marking the Men of Steel's fourth consecutive win with a resilient performance.

10-Man Jamshedpur FC produced a gritty performance to defeat Inter Kashi in a high-energy contest at the JRD Tata Sports Complex on Friday, with Steven Eze's powerful header proving to be the decisive moment in the match.

In what turned out to be one of the most intense encounters of the season so far, the Men of Steel were forced to play the majority of the match with ten men after Vincy Barretto was sent off in the 19th minute, as per a press release from Jamshedpur FC. Despite the setback, the home side showed remarkable character and resilience, matching their opponents with energy and determination throughout the contest to grab their fourth consecutive win in the Indian Super League.

Spirited First Half Despite Disadvantage

Even with a numerical disadvantage, Jamshedpur created better opportunities in the opening half. Messi Bouli came close on multiple occasions, first forcing a clearance after bursting through the left before sending a header narrowly wide. Madih Talal and Nikola Stojanovic also combined well in attacking phases, while goalkeeper Albino Gomes produced a crucial save late in the first half to keep the scores level heading into the break.

Eze Delivers the Breakthrough

The breakthrough arrived ten minutes into the second half. After Messi Bouli won a free kick near the edge of the box, Madih Talal delivered a curling set piece into the area where Steven Eze rose above the defence to power a header past the goalkeeper and give Jamshedpur FC the lead.

Holding Firm for a Hard-Fought Victory

From there, the Men of Steel had to withstand sustained pressure from Inter Kashi. Albino Gomes produced another outstanding flying save midway through the second half, while the defensive unit stayed compact and disciplined as the visitors pushed forward in search of an equaliser.

Jamshedpur still managed to threaten on the counterattack, with Madih Talal creating a brilliant chance for Messi Bouli, whose angled shot was kept out by the Inter Kashi goalkeeper. In the closing minutes, Inter Kashi came agonisingly close when a late effort struck the woodwork, but the home side held firm to secure a hard-fought victory.

Focus Shifts to Next Challenge

The result continues Jamshedpur FC's strong run of form as the Men of Steel once again demonstrated grit, unity and fighting spirit in front of their home supporters. Jamshedpur FC will now turn their attention to their next challenge as it faces NorthEast United FC away from home on March 15 in its upcoming Indian Super League fixture. (ANI)