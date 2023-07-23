Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Manchester United clinches 2-0 friendly win against Arsenal led by Fernandes and Sancho

     Manchester United triumphed over Arsenal in an exciting friendly match, securing a 2-0 victory at MetLife Stadium. Bruno Fernandes and Jadon Sancho stole the spotlight, each scoring a goal for the Premier League giants.

    Manchester United clinches 2-0 friendly win against Arsenal led by Fernandes and Sancho
    Manchester United secured a friendly victory against Arsenal with a scoreline of 2-0, as Bruno Fernandes and Jadon Sancho found the back of the net. The match took place at MetLife Stadium in front of an enthusiastic crowd of 82,262 fans from New York and New Jersey. The first half was action-packed with both goals, but the intensity waned in the second half due to numerous substitutions by both teams. Notably, United's new Cameroonian goalkeeper, Andre Onana, who was signed from Inter Milan for £44 million, did not play, despite joining the team's tour in the United States.

    In the absence of the starting goalkeeper, Tom Heaton assumed the role with Fernandes taking on the captaincy after replacing defender Harry Maguire. United had an early opportunity through Brazilian winger Antony, but his shot missed the mark. On the other side, Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli was denied by Heaton's impressive double save.

    Also Read: FIFA Women's World Cup 2023: New Zealand team safely evacuated after hotel fire incident in Auckland

    Fernandes broke the deadlock for United in the 30th minute, cutting in from the right and surprising Arsenal's keeper, Aaron Ramsdale, with a low left-footed strike. Shortly after, Sancho extended the lead to 2-0 after capitalizing on a defensive error by Gabriel and confidently finishing his chance.

    Sancho played in a central position, rather than his usual wing role, as United continues its search for a central striker in the transfer market. The second half saw both teams making full use of their squads, resulting in a drop in intensity, and United maintained its lead without much trouble.

    Also Read: Lionel Messi wows America with Hollywood-style Inter Miami debut; scores dramatic injury-time winner (WATCH)

    One notable standout during the match was 18-year-old Kobbie Mainoo, who impressed in the center of United's midfield. Fernandes praised the academy product, emphasizsing his talent, resilience, and potential for a bright future in the team.
    "Honestly, Kobbie is a great player, he shows great resilience. Everyone can see it. He's good on the ball, strong, he can defend and attack. He's still pretty young but we see a bright future for him. Hopefully he will get more minutes," said Bruno Fernandes

    At the end of the game, both teams participated in a penalty shoot-out, agreed upon beforehand, as a valuable experience for their players. United emerged victorious, winning the shoot-out 5-3.

    Looking ahead, United is set to face Real Madrid in Houston, while Arsenal's next fixture is against Barcelona in Los Angeles. However, Barcelona's friendly against Juventus was cancelled due to a viral gastroenteritis outbreak among their squad.

