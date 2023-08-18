Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Former Arsenal and England star Theo Walcott retires from professional football

    Football fans around the world received unexpected news on Friday morning as former Arsenal star and England international, Theo Walcott, declared his retirement from the sport.

    First Published Aug 18, 2023, 12:27 PM IST

    Theo Walcott has officially announced his retirement from the world of football. The news broke on a tranquil Friday morning, marking the conclusion of an illustrious career that has left an indelible mark on the sport. Widely renowned for his incredible journey, Walcott gained recognition at a young age, becoming a prominent figure in both English and international football. A stalwart of the English national team, he holds the distinction of being the youngest player ever to don the Three Lions jersey, stepping onto the field for his debut at a mere 17 years and 75 days old. His meteoric rise signalled the emergence of a prodigious talent that would go on to shape the football landscape for years to come.

    Walcott's ascent to prominence initiated at Southampton, where he burst onto the scene as a precocious 16-year-old. His swift progression caught the attention of Arsenal, a club that would become his footballing home for the subsequent 12 years. During his tenure with the Gunners, Walcott etched his name into the annals of football history, notching an impressive tally of over 100 goals and securing two coveted FA Cup titles. His tenure at Arsenal showcased his versatility, electric pace, and clinical finishing ability, making him a fan favourite and a formidable force on the pitch.

    The dynamic forward's journey continued with spells at Everton and a return to his roots at Southampton. However, after careful consideration, Walcott has decided to draw the curtain on his professional career at the age of 34. His decision to retire signifies the culmination of a journey characterized by dedication, passion, and an unwavering commitment to the beautiful game.

    As the footballing community reflects on Walcott's remarkable legacy, his contributions both at the club and international levels remain firmly embedded in the collective memory. His retirement not only marks the end of an era but also serves as a testament to his enduring impact on the sport that has captured the hearts of millions.

    Last Updated Aug 18, 2023, 12:35 PM IST
