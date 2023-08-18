Saudi Pro League 2023/24: Al-Hilal secures Sevilla's goalkeeper Bono in high-profile transfer

Al-Hilal, the rising force in football, has concluded a significant deal by adding Sevilla's accomplished goalkeeper, Bono, to their ranks. Valued at a potential €21 million, this acquisition follows closely on the heels of Neymar's recent entry into the star-studded Al-Hilal team.

Al-Hilal has successfully secured the services of Bono, the goalkeeper from Sevilla, in a transaction valued at potentially €21 million. This acquisition comes on the heels of Neymar's recent addition to the already star-studded squad, marking a notable week for the team. Bono's departure from Sevilla concludes a four-year tenure with the club.

Bono initially arrived at Sevilla on loan for the 2019/20 season from Girona before formalising the transfer in the summer of 2020. During his time with the club, he accumulated 143 appearances and even contributed a goal, in addition to clinching two Europa League titles. His performance in a penalty shoot-out during June of this year played a pivotal role in the record champions' victory over Roma.

On the international stage, Bono has proudly represented his national team, amassing 54 caps. His standout performances played a crucial part in his nation's impressive run to the semi-finals of the 2020 World Cup. He is set to be a great inclusion in the Al Hilal unit for the upcoming season.

