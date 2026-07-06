Donald Trump hailed Harry Kane as a 'great player' following England's 3-2 win over Mexico in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16. Kane's penalty helped the 10-man Three Lions advance to the quarter-finals to face Norway.

United States President Donald Trump praised England captain Harry Kane following the striker's performance in England's FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 victory over Mexico. Kane played a key role in England's thrilling 3-2 victory over co-hosts Mexico, converting a second-half penalty after Anthony Gordon was fouled inside the box. The goal was Kane's sixth of the tournament and helped England secure a place in the World Cup quarter-finals.

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In a post on Truth Social, Trump described the Bayern Munich striker as a "great player." "Harry Kane of England is a GREAT player," Trump wrote. Kane continued his remarkable form against Mexico, registering a goal and an assist to take his tally to 81 goal involvements in 63 appearances for club and country across all competitions during the 2025-26 season (73 goals and eight assists). According to OptaJoe's X handle, Kane also became the first player on record since 1966 to both score a penalty and concede a penalty in the same FIFA World Cup match.

Bellingham Sets New World Cup Record

England defeated co-hosts Mexico in a dramatic FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 contest to book a quarter-final clash with Norway. According to FIFA, at 23 years and six days, Jude Bellingham became the youngest player to make 10 FIFA World Cup appearances, surpassing the previous record held by Argentina's Mario Kempes, who was 23 years and 334 days against Poland in 1978. Bellingham was also named the Player of the Match.

Thrilling Contest Sees 10-Man England Advance

The Three Lions advanced despite playing much of the second half with 10 men after defender Jarell Quansah was sent off in the 54th minute. Roared on by a passionate home crowd, Mexico mounted a spirited comeback in pursuit of their first World Cup quarter-final appearance in four decades, but England held on to secure victory.

Mexico controlled possession during the opening exchanges before England struck twice in quick succession through Bellingham. The midfielder first headed home from Bukayo Saka's cross before doubling the lead moments later after Harry Kane capitalised on a Mexican turnover and set him up for a composed finish.

The hosts responded before the interval when Julian Quinones fired past Jordan Pickford from close range, and the England goalkeeper then produced an outstanding save to deny Raul Jimenez an equaliser before halftime.

The intensity continued after the restart. Nico O'Reilly hit the post for England before Quansah received a straight red card following a challenge on Jesus Gallardo.

Despite being reduced to 10 players, England restored their two-goal cushion when Anthony Gordon was fouled inside the penalty area by Mexico goalkeeper Raul Rangel, allowing Kane to convert from the spot for his sixth goal of the tournament.

Mexico were awarded a penalty of their own after a VAR review adjudged Kane to have fouled Brian Gutierrez. Jimenez converted from 12 yards to make it 3-2, setting up a tense finish.

Mexico pushed relentlessly for an equaliser that would have forced extra time, but England defended resolutely to seal a place in the quarter-finals, where they will face Norway in Miami on July 11. (ANI)