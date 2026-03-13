US President Donald Trump warned Iran's football team their "life and safety" would be at risk if they participated in the upcoming World Cup in North America. This statement came just two days after he told FIFA chief Gianni Infantino that the team was welcome, creating confusion amidst a Middle East war.

US President Donald Trump warned Iran'sfootball team on Thursday their "life and safety" would be at risk if they took part in the upcoming World Cup in North America.

Trump's comments came just two days after he told FIFA chief Gianni Infantino the Iranian players would be welcome despite the Middle East war.

"The Iran National Soccer Team is welcome to The World Cup, but I really don't believe it is appropriate that they be there, for their own life and safety," Trump said on his Truth Social platform.

The war, triggered by US-Israeli strikes on February 28, has thrown into doubt Iran's participation at this summer's men's football World Cup, jointly hosted by Canada, Mexico and the United States.

Trump Promises to Treat Players and Staff as ‘Stars’

Trump later posted another message on his social media platform and emphasized that the event will be safe for players and spectators from around the world.

"The United States of America looks very much forward to hosting the FIFA World Cup," Trump wrote. "Ticket sales are 'through the roof!'

"It will be the Greatest and Safest Sporting Event in American History. All Players, Officials, and Fans will be treated like the 'STARS' that they are!"

Infantino, the head of world football's governing body, said earlier this week that during a meeting with Trump at the White House they had discussed the "current situation in Iran."

"President Trump reiterated that the Iranian team is, of course, welcome to compete in the tournament in the United States," he wrote after the meeting on Tuesday.

Infantino in December created a FIFA peace prize and awarded it to Trump.

Political Tensions Overshadow Iran’s World Cup Participation

His comments were the first time the football chief has acknowledged the ongoing war in the Middle East.

Trump this week weighed in on the case of Iran's visiting women footballers in Australia, calling for them to get asylum.

The players feared they could face retaliation back home for not singing the national anthem before an Asian Cup match.

Australia later agreed to grant asylum to the five players who decided to stay.

