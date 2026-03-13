Kavya Maran’s Net Worth: Sunrisers Leeds CEO’s Lifestyle, Cars, Salary, and More
Following backlash for signing Pakistani spinner Abrar Ahmed, Sunrisers CEO Kavya Maran is in focus. This article details her INR 409 crore net worth, career, lifestyle, and car collection, giving a glimpse into the Sun Group heiress.
Kavya Maran Faces Social Media Backlash
Sunrisers Hyderabad CEO Kavya Maran has found herself in the news for all the wrong reasons after Sunrisers Leeds faced backlash for signing Pakistani spinner Abrar Ahmed in The Hundred 2026 auction. Kavya and her franchise were heavily targeted on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), where the critics questioned her decision to sign a Pakistan player.
Kavya Maran’s Sunrisers Leeds signed Abrar Ahmed for £190,000 (INR 2.34 Crore), breaking away from the reported ‘shadow-ban’ on Pakistan players by the IPL-linked The Hundred franchises. The criticism and backlash over the signing of a Pakistani player led to Sunrisers Leeds’ X account getting suspended due to massive reporting.
As Kavya Maran became the centre of criticism for the signing of Abrar Ahmed, let’s take a look at her net worth, lifestyle, cars, and professional journey as the CEO of the Sunrisers group and executive director at Sun TV Network.
Kavya Maran Net Worth
Kavya Maran is the daughter of Kalanithi Maran, the media mogul who owns Sun TV Network and the IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad. Kavya reportedly has a net worth of INR 409 crore, earning an annual salary of INR 1 Crore. The majority of her family's wealth comes from her father, Kalanithi, who has an estimated net worth of INR 25,000 crore ($2.9 billion), making him one of the richest businessmen in Tamil Nadu.
Kavya Maran Lifestyle
Being the daughter of Kalanithi Maran, Kavya Maran enjoys a luxurious lifestyle. However, the 33-year-old Sunrisers franchise CEO keeps a low profile, balancing her professional responsibilities with personal interests, and is often seen supporting her family’s media and sports ventures while attending high-profile events. Moreover, Kavya doesn’t have an Instagram account and avoids paparazzi, preferring privacy over public attention.
Kavya Maran House
Kavya Maran resides with her family in an expansive bungalow on Boat Club Road in Chennai, which is widely considered to be one of the city’s most elite neighbourhoods, known for luxury, privacy, and high-profile residents. Her father, Kalanithi Maran, bought the bungalow in 2001 through an e-auction from HSBC. Today, the bungalow is reported to be worth around INR 100 crore and features modern interiors, gardens, and top-notch security.
Kavya Maran Cars
The Sunrisers CEO has luxurious and top-end cars, which reflect her affluent lifestyle. Kavya Maran’s garage includes Rolls-Royce Phantom VIII EWB (INR 12.2 Crore), Bentley Bentayga EWB (INR 6 Crore), Ferrari Roma (INR 4.5 Crore), and BMW i7 (INR 2.5 Crore), which collectively amount to a total value of around INR 25.2 crore, showcasing her taste for high-end luxury vehicles. Many of her cars feature the family’s signature number plate, ‘1515’.
Kavya Maran Business
Kavya Maran is mainly involved in managing the Sunrisers franchise operations as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and SUN TV Networth as its executive director. Kavya oversees the Sun Group's other sports investments, including Sunrisers Eastern Cape (SA20) and Sunrisers Leeds (formerly Northern Superchargers in The Hundred). The 33-year-old also manages sponsorships and expansions of the Sunrisers franchise.
