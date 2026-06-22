During a FIFA World Cup 2026 press conference, Kylian Mbappe named Lionel Messi as the best but also included Cristiano Ronaldo, calling both “the best in the world.” His gesture of respect and humility earned praise from fans online.

France captain and football star Kylian Mbappé was gentle enough to include his childhood hero, Cristiano Ronaldo, in the conversation around the best in the world. Mbappe, Ronaldo, and Lionel Messi are headlining the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026.

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Mbappe recently netted a brace in France's 3-1 win over Senegal in the Group I opener, marking a historic milestone as he surpassed Olivier Giroud to become France's all-time leading goalscorer with 58 international goals, while taking his tally to 14 goals in his World Cup career.

Having reached two FIFA World Cup finals, winning the 2018 triumph in Russia and securing a runners-up finish in Qatar 2022, where he won the Golden Boot, Kylian Mbappe is now fully focused on leading Les Bleus to glory in North America and cementing his legacy as one of the greatest players in the history of football.

Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2026: Why No Red Card For Messi? Algeria Slams Referee, Complains to Governing Body

Mbappe Includes Ronaldo in Best Player Conversation

As France is set to take on Iraq in the second round, captain Kylian Mbappe addressed a press conference, where he came across a journalist who attempted to put him on the spot by asking who the best player is between the French star, Harry Kane, Erling Haaland, and Lionel Messi, completely omitting Cristiano Ronaldo from the list.

Mbappe picked Messi but also included Ronaldo, stating that the two football icons are "the best in the world", praising their 15-year dominance, while humbly focusing on his own performance.

"Lionel Messi, it's clear. He's the best in the world with Cristiano, it's clear. I think that he showed during 15 years that he had an amazing quality. Me, I try to do what I can do. I show my quality on the biggest stage."

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Mbappe correcting a journalist's oversight showcases her deep respect for Cristiano Ronaldo, as he has been his admiration since childhood and idolised the Portuguese icon while growing up.

Mbappe hasn't gotten an opportunity to play alongside his idol, but played against him during the 2024 Euro quarter-finals when France locked horns with Portugal.

Ronaldo Omission Sparks Debate as Fans Praise French Captain

Kylian Mbappe's mention of his idol, Cristiano Ronaldo, after a journalist left the Portuguese icon out of the "best in the world" discussion has ignited a massive debate on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with fans and football enthusiasts praising the French star's humility and sportsmanship.

Taking to their X handles, fans and cricket enthusiasts reacted with a mix of admiration and debate, praising Mbappe’s respect for Cristiano Ronaldo while also criticizing the reporter for omitting the Portuguese icon from the “best in the world” discussion.

Others said Ronaldo’s legacy cannot be ignored, while others called Mbappe’s response a classy example of sportsmanship.

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Kylian Mbappe has been following Cristiano Ronaldo's footsteps to greatness, as he joined Real Madrid, where the legendary Portuguese forward spent his peak years and established himself as the club's all-time top goalscorer.

Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2026: ‘We’re Not Forced To Pass to Him,’ Says Portugal Teammate in Blunt Statement on Cristiano Ronaldo