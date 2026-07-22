Google CEO Sundar Pichai revealed that over 1.7 billion people watched FIFA World Cup videos on YouTube, making it the most-viewed ever. The tournament brought lifetime views of related content to over 200 billion. Spain won the championship.

YouTube's Record-Breaking World Cup Viewership

Google CEO Sundar Pichai on Wednesday revealed that more than 1.7 billion people around the world watched FIFA World Cup-related videos on YouTube during the tournament, making it the platform's most-viewed World Cup ever.

Sharing the milestone in a post on X, Pichai said the tournament generated unprecedented engagement on YouTube and pushed the lifetime views of World Cup-related content beyond 200 billion. "The numbers are in: 1.7B+ global viewers tuned in to @YouTube to watch World Cup-related videos during the tournament. It was our most viewed World Cup ever on YouTube, bringing lifetime views of related content to over 200B!" Pichai wrote.

The numbers are in: 1.7B+ global viewers tuned in to @YouTube to watch World Cup-related videos during the tournament. ⚽️ It was our most viewed World Cup ever on YouTube, bringing lifetime views of related content to over 200B! https://t.co/GwcduxGEwU — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) July 22, 2026

Earlier, YouTube CEO Neal Mohan said more than 1.7 billion unique viewers from around the world watched FIFA World Cup-related content on the platform during the tournament, which also generated over 200 billion lifetime views.

In a post on X, Mohan shared key viewership figures from the tournament, highlighting the role played by creators in engaging football fans throughout the competition. "What an unforgettable @FIFAWorldCup! Here's how the world followed the tournament on @YouTube. 1.7B+ unique global viewers and 200B+ lifetime views of World Cup related content. 2.5B+ views from our creator cohort who brought iconic commentary and perspectives throughout the tournament. 10M+ live views for our first Creator Cup," Mohan wrote.

What an unforgettable @FIFAWorldCup!⚽🔥 ⁰Here’s how the world followed the tournament on @YouTube: 📺 1.7B+ unique global viewers and 200B+ lifetime views of World Cup related content 🔥 2.5B+ views from our creator cohort who brought iconic commentary and perspectives… pic.twitter.com/VMtnJ38Keu — Neal Mohan (@nealmohan) July 22, 2026

Spain Crowned Champions

He also congratulated Spain on winning the FIFA World Cup and thanked YouTube's partners, creators and employees for enhancing the fan experience during the tournament. "Congrats on an incredible championship, Spain! And a huge thanks to our partners, creators and teams at YouTube who made the fan experience unlike any other," he added.

Spain secured the title after substitute Ferran Torres scored the decisive goal in the 106th minute, reacting quickest to Nico Williams' headed assist to hand La Roja a 1-0 victory after extra time.

Luis de la Fuente's side dominated the final, controlling possession and creating the better opportunities, while Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez produced 12 saves to keep his team in the contest before Torres finally broke the deadlock.

The victory earned Spain their second FIFA World Cup crown, ending a 16-year wait since lifting their maiden title in 2010, and completed an unbeaten campaign that followed their UEFA Euro 2024 triumph. (ANI)