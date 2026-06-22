Is Cristiano Ronaldo losing his special status in the Portugal team? After their first FIFA World Cup 2026 match, a teammate has made a shocking claim, adding to the pressure on CR7, who is considered one of the world's greatest footballers.

Cristiano Ronaldo Controversy:Portugal's superstar and legendary footballer, Cristiano Ronaldo, is just another player for his national teammates! This shocking claim was made by Portugal's footballer Francisco Conceicao. According to him, Ronaldo is just like any other player on the team, trying to help them win. After drawing their first match in the FIFA World Cup 2026, Portugal is now set to face Uzbekistan. They must win this match to qualify for the knockout stage. This controversy surrounding Ronaldo right before such a crucial game could affect the team's performance.

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Portugal players not forced to pass to Ronaldo!

Speaking at a press conference before Portugal's second World Cup match, Juventus winger Francisco said, 'I think no one else can score goals like Cristiano. But we don't feel we need to pass to him all the time. We are not forced to give him the ball. We try to pass to whichever player is in an open position on the field. Just like any other player, Ronaldo is also on the field to help the team.'

Portugal under pressure after draw with Congo

Portugal is definitely feeling the heat after their draw against DR Congo in their first World Cup match. Francisco admitted that the team is under pressure. He said, ‘Before we answer to anyone else, we have to prove to ourselves that we can bounce back. We want this difficult phase to end quickly. The whole team has to work together. Cristiano is part of the team. He will try to help the team win, just like the rest of us.’