Resigned South Korea coach Hong Myung-bo left for the USA just two days after the team's 2026 FIFA World Cup exit, sparking scrutiny and debate amid public backlash. His departure also intensified calls for accountability and reform in South Korean football.

The resigned South Korean football coach, Hong Myung-bo, has come under intense public and media scrutiny following his reportedly sudden departure to the United States of America (USA), just two days after his return home with the national team following their group-stage elimination from the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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Under his leadership, South Korea failed to qualify for the knockout stage of the World Cup after finishing 10th in the overall standings. Upon his arrival at the Icheon International Airport, Hong Myung-bo was met with jeers and harsh criticism from angry fans, who were demanding his resignation and accountability for the team’s disappointing campaign.

Eventually, Hong Myung-bo stepped down as South Korea's coach under immense pressure, and the Korea Football Association (KFA) launched a comprehensive, high-level probe into its own administrative operations and the circumstances surrounding its recent failures.

Also Read: Offside Rule: Why VAR Cancelled Croatia's Last-Gasp FIFA World Cup Goal Against Portugal

Did Hong Myung-Bo Flee to the US?

Just two days after his return home with the South Korean squad, resigned coach Hong Myung-bo suddenly departed for the USA amid the intense criticism and public scrutiny over his perceived failure to lead the ‘golden generation’ of players and mounting allegations regarding the lack of transparency in the Korea Football Association's administrative and hiring processes.

Before his sudden departure to the US, Myung-bo reportedly said that he would address the situation in the future and denied any conflict in the squad, while dismissing the rumour around Jens Castrop’s alleged disciplinary suspension for appearing barefoot in the team's dining hall.

“I have something I want to say, but there will be a proper opportunity to speak about it someday,” Hong told the Korean reporters while departing for the US.

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It was reported that Hong Myung-bo’s family is residing in Los Angeles and thus resigned as the South Korean coach has chosen to return there, fueling further speculation that he is seeking to distance himself from the intense domestic fallout and impending government investigations.

Hong Myung-bo’s tactical decisions have come under very close scrutiny throughout the tournament, centered around his rigid commitment to a new defensive system and controversial personnel decisions that many critics felt neutralized South Korea's attacking potential.

Threats Against Coach Trigger Widespread Online Debate

Resigned South Korea coach Hong Myung-bo’s escape to the US amid the public criticism in his country has sparked a wave of reactions on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), where fans and football enthusiasts expressed a mix of disbelief, shock, and sympathy over the 49-year-old coach.

While several users mocked the coach for seemingly leaving the country amid mounting pressure and criticism from the public in South Korea after a disappointing World Cup campaign, others condemned the alleged threats and hostile treatment he received, arguing that no football result justifies intimidation.

Many also questioned South Korea’s football culture and the Korea Football Association’s handling of the crisis, while calling for greater accountability and transparency following the team's disappointing World Cup campaign.

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South Korea has appeared in 12 FIFA World Cup editions, with their best-ever finish coming in 2002 when they reached the semifinals on home soil before eventually finishing fourth. In the 2022 Qatar World Cup, South Korea reached the Round of 16, where they lost to Brazil.

However, their disappointing group-stage exit in 2026 has triggered one of the biggest crises in the nation's football history, leading to the resignation of Hong Myung-bo as head coach.

Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2026: Pape Gueye Refuses to Play Under Current Senegal Coaching Staff After R32 Exit

Government Launches ‘K-Football Innovation Committee’

Meanwhile, the South Korean government has launched the ‘K-Football Innovation Committee’, a high-level panel tasked with conducting a sweeping overhaul of the nation's football infrastructure in the wake of the 2026 World Cup failure.

The panel was announced by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, and the Minister Chae Hwi-young and Park Ji-sung, the former football captain, will co-chair the committee, which also features other celebrated figures such as former national team players Lee Young-pyo and Park Joo-ho.

The main aim of the panel is to address the systemic crisis in South Korean football following the national team’s group-stage exit from the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Given the allegations of cronyism, lack of transparency in the hiring and selection process, and overall administrative mismanagement within the KFA, the committee will serve as a critical watchdog to ensure future decisions are made based on merit rather than internal networks.

By creating a temporary, government-backed body, the ministry seeks to move beyond the current cycle of public anger and administrative failure by implementing long-term, structural reforms.