Former Portugal star Luis Nani supported the national team after their FIFA World Cup exit, praising Cristiano Ronaldo's legacy. Following a 1-0 loss to Spain, Nani posted on X that the team deserves 'respect, support and trust'.

Former Portugal and Manchester United legend Luis Nani hailed the national men's side following their round of 16 exit in the ongoing FIFA World Cup at the hands of Spain on Monday, saying that the team deserves "respect, support and trust", knowing well how much the jersey means to the players playing for the nation today.

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Portugal's FIFA World Cup dreams were shattered by a late winner from Mikel Merino as Spain edged past the Cristiano Ronaldo-led side 1-0 and punched their ticket to the quarterfinals. Cristiano, playing his last FIFA WC ever, walked off the pitch with tears in his eyes as, despite the massive weight of his goals, club accomplishments, individual awards, records and honours, the World Cup eluded him once again.

Nani Hails Ronaldo's Legacy

In a post on X, Nani, who won the Euro 2016 with the team, posted a picture of himself celebrating with Cristiano and other teammates, saying that "the legacy in the national team and football speaks for itself." "The legacy in the national team and football speaks for itself. There are stories and moments that no result erases. Cris, I had the privilege of living many of those moments with you, and I know all too well what you gave for this sweater. And I also know what this jersey means to all those who represent Portugal today. This team deserves respect, support and trust. Strength to you and this whole team," posted Nani, sending encouragement to the entire team, particularly Ronaldo, who suffered another heartbreak.

Ronaldo's World Cup Journey

Since Cristiano's debut at the grandest stage, Portugal has achieved fourth place in his debut tournament in 2006, followed by a round of 16 in the 2010 edition, then a group stage exit in 2014 and then another pre-quarterfinal exit in 2018. The 2022 edition saw Portugal doing slightly better, making it to the quarterfinals, but it was his long-time rival Lionel Messi who pretty much ended the 'GOAT' debates by capturing the prestigious trophy for Argentina and delivering a sensational performance in the final.

Individual Performance and Records

Cristiano's FIFA World Cup career ends with 27 matches (second most by a player) and just 11 goals, underwhelming for a player of his stature and level of club accomplishments. Heading into the tournament, there were a lot of questions around Cristiano's participation, but as an individual, he had a rather decent outing, with three goals in five matches in this edition. However, during his final match, he made an unfortunate record, recording 17 shots during a FIFA WC, without creating a single chance for his teammates, the most by any player.

Record-Breaking Knockout Stage

The ongoing tournament co-hosted by the USA, Canada and Mexico saw Cristiano break into the record books once again despite the dips and give the world a statement of his longevity. Against Croatia in the round of 32, a match which Portugal won 2-1, CR7 became the first player in history to feature in a FIFA World Cup knockout match at the age of 41 or older. The match also marked a unique milestone, as it was the first in World Cup history to feature two outfield players aged 40 or above, with Ronaldo facing former Real Madrid teammate Luka Modric.

The appearance also saw him extend another record, as he became the oldest goalscorer in World Cup knockout history at 41 years and 147 days, further underlining his longevity and enduring impact at the highest level. This was also his first-ever FIFA World Cup knockout goal, removing a massive stain from his illustrious career.

Group Stage Recap

Portugal started off with a dull 1-1 draw against DR Congo in the group stage, with Cristiano failing to make an impact and inviting a lot of criticism with his poor performance. During the match against Uzbekistan, a 5-0 win, Ronaldo led Portugal's charge with two goals, while Nuno Mendes and Rafael Leao also found the net. An own goal involving Uzbekistan goalkeeper Abduvohid Nematov further compounded the misery for Fabio Cannavaro's side as Roberto Martinez's men secured their first win of the tournament in emphatic fashion.

Ronaldo's brace saw him become Portugal's all-time leading scorer in FIFA World Cup history, taking his tally to 10 goals, surpassing Eusebio's record of nine. Eusebio, a Portuguese legend and 1965 Ballon d'Or winner, famously guided the team to third place at the 1966 World Cup. Behind Ronaldo and Eusebio, Pauleta is third on Portugal's World Cup scoring list with four goals.

Ronaldo also became the first player to score in six different FIFA World Cup tournaments, ending his 10-match goalless streak across major competitions (the FIFA World Cup and the Euro Championship). Portugal ended their group stage with an underwhelming goalless draw against Colombia. (ANI)