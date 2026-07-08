Egypt president Abdelfattah El-Sisi hailed the national football team's 'unprecedented accomplishment' after a Round of 16 finish at the FIFA World Cup. The team lost 2-3 in a hard-fought match against defending champions Argentina.

Egypt president Abdelfattah El-Sisi hailed the men's national side after their round of 16 finish in the ongoing FIFA World Cup, with their campaign ending in a fighting 2-3 loss to defending champions Argentina. El-Sisi lauded the players for achieving an "unprecedented accomplishment in the history of Egyptian football". Egypt, playing in their only fourth FIFA World Cup, despite the loss, bowed out of the competition with their heads held high. At one point, in the 67th minute, they were up 2-0. Then the defending champions decided to showcase their big match pedigree and class, scoring three goals, including one by Lionel Messi, to stage one of the most remarkable comebacks of the tournament this year.

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Posting on his X, Elsisi said, "Thank you to the heroes of the national football team for their honorable performance and for achieving an unprecedented accomplishment in the history of Egyptian football. We are proud of you and your achievement, and the future is brighter for you, God willing." https://x.com/AlsisiOfficial/status/2074555753772224996

A Thrilling Encounter: Egypt vs Argentina

Coming to the match, Egypt stunned Argentina in the 15th minute when Yasser Ibrahim headed home from Marwan Attia's corner. Argentina had an immediate chance to respond after Nicolas Tagliafico won a penalty, but goalkeeper Mostafa Shobeir denied Lionel Messi from the spot.

Shobeir continued his impressive display by saving efforts from Alexis Mac Allister and Julian Alvarez, while Messi also struck the crossbar with a free-kick as Egypt held a 1-0 lead at half-time.

Egypt thought they had doubled their advantage early in the second half through Mostafa Ziko, but the goal was ruled out following a VAR review.

The Pharaohs were not to be denied for long, however, as Ziko finished off a swift counterattack in the 67th minute after good work from Mohamed Salah and Haissem Hassan to make it 2-0.

Champions Stage Remarkable Comeback

Argentina responded with renewed urgency after introducing attacking reinforcements. Cristian Romero reduced the deficit in the 79th minute, heading in Messi's inviting free-kick.

Just four minutes later, Messi levelled the contest with a powerful strike from the edge of the box that found the net after clipping the goalkeeper's gloves and the underside of the crossbar.

With extra time looming, Argentina completed their remarkable turnaround in stoppage time. A loose ball fell kindly to Enzo Fernandez on the edge of the penalty area, and the midfielder calmly slotted a low finish into the bottom corner to seal a dramatic 3-2 victory.

The win sends Argentina into the quarter-finals, where they will face the winners of the Round of 16 clash between Switzerland and Colombia on July 8 (IST)