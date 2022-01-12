FIFA World Cup 2022: Manchester United legend Eric Cantona denounces Qatar as choice of venue

The FIFA World Cup 2022, which is set to be played in Qatar from November 21 to December 18, is perhaps one of the most highly anticipated sporting events this year.

The FIFA World Cup 2022, which is set to be played in Qatar from November 21 to December 18, is perhaps one of the most highly anticipated sporting events this year. While teams, including four-time champions Italy and Cristiano Ronaldo-led Portugal, await to know their fate in the qualifiers, football fans are most definitely gearing for the big-ticket event. However, one person who will not be following the Qatar World Cup 2022 is Manchester United legend Eric Cantona.

Heralded as one of the greatest footballers of his generation, Eric Cantona has launched a scathing attack on the organisers for selecting Qatar as the venue for the FIFA World Cup 2022. Calling the Gulf nation as 'not the country for football', 55-year-old Cantona also accused Qatar of its 'horrible' treatment of workers who build the stadiums, which led to the death of thousands. According to reports, more than 6,500 migrant workers from India, Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka have perished in the Middle Eastern country since it won the rights to host the World Cup over a decade ago.

In an exclusive interview with Sportsmail at the Launch of Looking FC, Cantona said that there is no chance of a legacy of the sport in Qatar, adding that World Cups should be awarded to nations with an opportunity to have a lasting impact on people.

"To be honest, I do not care about the next World Cup, which is not a real World Cup for me," Cantona said.

"In the last decades, you had a lot of events like the Olympics or World Cups in countries that are emerging - like in Russia or China. But Qatar - it is not the country of football," the former Manchester United forward added.

Cantona said that he is not against the idea of hosting a World Cup in a country where there is a potential to develop and promote the sport. "Football is the most popular feminine sport in the United States, there is a lot of South American immigration, and a big potential for the sport to develop. Football has the most licensed people in the United States now. However, in Qatar, the truth is that there is no such potential. There is nothing," he added.

Cantona believes that the allocation of Qatar as a World Cup venue boils down to money and also accused the Middle Eastern nation of its horrible treatment towards the people who built the stadiums, "Thousands of people died, and yet we will celebrate this World Cup," Cantona lamented.

According to reports, the football governing body is expected to bank more than 3 billion pounds from the Qatar World Cup 2022.

"I will not watch it. I understand football is a business. But I thought it was the only place where everybody could have a chance," the 55-year-old added.

The former French great believes that the sport's essence is its meritocracy; however, he sees no signs of that in the Qatari society. "I still think that young players can grow up in a very poor area - most players come from poor areas. They become footballers and have a chance to save themselves and their families, which is great. If you are good, you are good. It is a meritocracy. If you are better than the next guy, you will play, and it is fair," Cantona remarked.

"So it is why, maybe, if meritocracy and potential is the essence of football, it is even more surprising that we can organise a World Cup in Qatar, and people voted for that," Cantona concluded.

