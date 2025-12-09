Image Credit : Getty

Mbappe's 2025/26 campaign has been jaw-dropping. After just five matchdays, he has already scored nine goals, averaging almost two goals per game — a feat previously unseen in the modern Champions League. For context, this is a level of efficiency that puts him on track to challenge historic records.

Since joining Real Madrid, Mbappe has dramatically improved his numbers. Last season, he scored just 7 goals in the competition. In contrast, his final year at Paris Saint-Germain saw him needing just eight goals to claim the top scorer award. Now, at Real Madrid, his dominance in the race for the Golden Boot is clear.