Will Real Madrid's Mbappe Shatter Ronaldo's Champions League Goal Record This Season?
Kylian Mbappe is on fire in the 2025/26 Champions League, scoring almost two goals per game for Real Madrid and challenging Cristiano Ronaldo’s legendary records.
Kylian Mbappe Soars in Real Madrid
Wearing the iconic white shirt of Real Madrid seems to have worked magic for Kylian Mbappe. The French superstar is experiencing a metamorphosis in Europe’s premier competition, the UEFA Champions League, with statistics that are nothing short of extraordinary.
A Scoring Machine in Europe
Mbappe's 2025/26 campaign has been jaw-dropping. After just five matchdays, he has already scored nine goals, averaging almost two goals per game — a feat previously unseen in the modern Champions League. For context, this is a level of efficiency that puts him on track to challenge historic records.
Since joining Real Madrid, Mbappe has dramatically improved his numbers. Last season, he scored just 7 goals in the competition. In contrast, his final year at Paris Saint-Germain saw him needing just eight goals to claim the top scorer award. Now, at Real Madrid, his dominance in the race for the Golden Boot is clear.
Following in Cristiano Ronaldo’s Shadow
It’s hard not to draw comparisons with Cristiano Ronaldo, the Champions League’s all-time leading scorer. Cristiano’s legendary 2013/14 season saw him score 17 goals in 11 games, lifting Real Madrid to glory against Atletico de Madrid in the final, where he also scored the last goal from the penalty spot.
Even beyond that season, the pattern has been evident: the last five times a Real Madrid player ended as the competition’s top scorer, the trophy ultimately returned to the Santiago Bernabeu. Cristiano himself ranks second on the all-time single-season scoring list with 16 goals in 2015/16, while he also recorded 15 goals in 2017/18, and Karim Benzema matched the tally in 2021/22 — all seasons where Real Madrid emerged victorious.
Mbappe seems destined to continue that tradition.
Eyes on the Record Books
If he maintains this pace, Mbappe could finish the season with a staggering 27 goals, putting him within striking distance of Ronaldo's single-season record. Even if the Frenchman is satisfied with winning the Champions League, his numbers suggest that a personal record could also be in reach.
Other contenders in the scoring race include Victor Osimhen of Galatasaray with six goals, and stars like Erling Haaland (Manchester City) and Harry Kane (Bayern Munich) sitting at five goals. But Mbappe’s consistency and Real Madrid’s position in the top eight make him the clear favorite.
The White Shirt Effect
It’s more than just talent; Real Madrid’s white jersey seems to amplify Mbappe’s abilities. The club’s rich Champions League history, coupled with the aura of past legends like Ronaldo and Benzema, may be fueling the Frenchman’s current form.
With the current format allowing additional matches in the league phase and potential knockout rounds, Mbappe could have four more opportunities to add to his tally — a prospect that fills fans with excitement and fear for opposing defenses alike.
A Season of Records Awaits
For Kylian Mbappe, this season could define his European legacy. Scoring at an unprecedented rate, he is not only driving Real Madrid’s hopes of another Champions League trophy but also challenging the records of the man whose shadow he now walks in: Cristiano Ronaldo.
As the season unfolds, one thing is certain: Real Madrid has once again found a striker capable of rewriting history. And for Mbappe, the sky — or rather, the Bernabeu — is the limit.
