Team India, featuring Stasya Pandya, Sresht Mantena, Harshvardhan Singh Gulia, and Prithiv Krishna, won the team gold medal at the FEI Children's Classic - Silver Tour. Pandya's performance also earned her the 12th spot in global rankings.

Team India Triumphs at FEI Children's Classic

Team India recorded an impressive victory at the FEI Children's Classic - Silver Tour, securing the Team gold medal in a competitive field of riders from Zone 9 countries. The Indian team comprised Stasya Pandya, Sresht Mantena, Harshvardhan Singh Gulia, and Prithiv Krishna, who delivered steady and well-executed rounds to finish at the top of the leaderboard.

Riding her horse Cougar, Stasya Pandya of Amateur Riders' Club (ARC) played an important role in the team's success with consistent, controlled, and technically sound performance. Her global ranking is now 12th in the Overall Individual Classification (Silver Tour) at the FEI Jumping Children's Classics 2025 Final.

The FEI Children's Classic is recognised internationally as a key development platform for young riders, offering exposure to global standards of show jumping.

Rider Reflects on Victory and Growth of Equestrian Sports

ARC Rider Stasya Pandya said, "While I am thrilled to have won this title, I am equally delighted that India is gaining recognition on the global stage, with equestrian sports growing rapidly and providing consistent opportunities for our riders to achieve international success. I am truly grateful for the chance to train at the world-class all-weather arena at ARC, which enhances my skills and prepares me to compete at the highest level in the country."

Nurturing Talent at ARC

Stasya's performance highlights ARC's role in nurturing national-level talent and providing its riders with the best-in-class resources to compete on national and international platforms. (ANI)