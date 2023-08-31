Matheus Nunes nears Manchester City move in £53 million deal from Wolves

Matheus Nunes, the talented Wolves midfielder, is on the brink of a groundbreaking £53 million transfer to Manchester City. After overcoming minor negotiation hurdles, the two clubs have reached an agreement for the move.

Matheus Nunes, the Portugal midfield sensation, has been granted the green light to proceed to Manchester City for a medical examination following Wolves' acceptance of a groundbreaking £53 million transaction. Following the resolution of minor negotiation issues late on Wednesday night, in relation to an initial £47.3 million deal, both clubs arrived at an accord that encompassed an increased transfer sum. The agreement doesn't encompass any additional bonuses, yet it does include a provision for a 10 percent resale fee on any profit accrued by City in the event of the 25-year-old's transfer.

Nunes marked his entry into Wolves as the club's most expensive signing when he joined from Sporting Lisbon for an initial £38 million during the preceding summer. This deal involved a five-year contract with a potential extension of 12 months.

Throughout the previous season, Nunes showcased his skills across 34 appearances, contributing with one goal and one assist. However, his training absenteeism emerged when he caught wind of City's interest, as he endeavored to facilitate a transfer.

In a distinct arrangement, City's 21-year-old midfielder, Tommy Doyle, is on the brink of a medical examination for a season-long loan to Molineux. Wolves also retain a £4.2 million option to buy, while City retains a 50 percent resale fee in the event of any profits realized from the player's sale.

An England Under-21 international, Doyle boasts lineage from Manchester City legends Mike Doyle and Glyn Pardoe. He made an impression during his loan spell at Sheffield United in the previous season, contributing significantly with four goals and seven assists across 38 appearances, ultimately aiding the Blades' elevation to the Premier League.

