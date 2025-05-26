Image Credit : Getty

As FIFA's revolutionary 32-team Club World Cup kicks off on June 15 in the United States, the football world braces for a historic tournament featuring many of the sport’s iconic figures. Yet one glaring omission threatens to overshadow the spectacle: Cristiano Ronaldo.

Despite a lineup boasting legends like Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Luka Modric, Kylian Mbappe, Harry Kane, Antoine Griezmann, and Sergio Ramos, Ronaldo will not be seen on the pitch — at least for now. His club, Al-Nassr, failed to qualify for the competition due to a lack of sporting merit, leaving the Portuguese star sidelined from one of the year’s most anticipated events.

Adding intrigue, FIFA has opened an extraordinary transfer window, allowing participating clubs to strengthen their squads ahead of the tournament. The move has reignited speculation over Ronaldo’s future, particularly given his recent absence from Al-Nassr's matchday squads.