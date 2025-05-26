Could Cristiano Ronaldo make a shock move before the Club World Cup?
Cristiano Ronaldo may miss the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup as Al-Nassr fails to qualify, fueling speculation about a possible transfer to keep his tournament legacy alive.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Cristiano Ronaldo’s Club World Cup Dream in Limbo
As FIFA's revolutionary 32-team Club World Cup kicks off on June 15 in the United States, the football world braces for a historic tournament featuring many of the sport’s iconic figures. Yet one glaring omission threatens to overshadow the spectacle: Cristiano Ronaldo.
Despite a lineup boasting legends like Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Luka Modric, Kylian Mbappe, Harry Kane, Antoine Griezmann, and Sergio Ramos, Ronaldo will not be seen on the pitch — at least for now. His club, Al-Nassr, failed to qualify for the competition due to a lack of sporting merit, leaving the Portuguese star sidelined from one of the year’s most anticipated events.
Adding intrigue, FIFA has opened an extraordinary transfer window, allowing participating clubs to strengthen their squads ahead of the tournament. The move has reignited speculation over Ronaldo’s future, particularly given his recent absence from Al-Nassr's matchday squads.
Ronaldo’s Alarming Absence Fuels Exit Rumours
The five-time Ballon d’Or winner hasn’t featured for Al-Nassr since May 7. Despite the club thrashing Al-Okhood 9-0 and drawing 1-1 with Al-Taawoun in subsequent matches, Ronaldo was nowhere to be seen — a situation that has not gone unnoticed.
Initially described by the club as “scheduled rest,” his continued omission has set off alarm bells. Saudi media outlets report growing dissatisfaction from Ronaldo over Al-Nassr’s underwhelming performances. Since joining the club in 2023, Ronaldo has yet to secure an official title, with only the Arab Club Championship — a non-regular, unofficial tournament — added to his trophy haul.
Al-Nassr’s premature exit from the AFC Champions League and their inability to keep pace in the Saudi Pro League — won by rivals Al-Ittihad last season — appear to have taken their toll. According to reports quoting sources close to the club, the 39-year-old has not trained with the team since his last appearance, prompting whispers of a potential departure.
Club World Cup Records at Stake
Ronaldo’s motivation to return to the Club World Cup stage isn’t purely sentimental. The Portuguese forward currently holds the record for most goals in the competition (7), but his lead is under threat.
Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez, both set to represent Inter Miami, are just two goals shy of equalling his tally, with five goals each. The new format guarantees each team at least three matches, giving them a realistic chance to surpass Ronaldo's record if he doesn’t participate.
Could Brazil Offer Ronaldo a Lifeline?
Ronaldo’s hopes of joining the Club World Cup may hinge on an unexpected lifeline from South America. Brazil is sending four clubs — Botafogo, Fluminense, Palmeiras, and Flamengo — to the tournament. Among them, Botafogo has emerged as a potential destination.
When asked about the possibility of signing Ronaldo, Botafogo coach Renato Paiva didn’t close the door: "Christmas is in December... But if he were to come, you can't say no to a star like him," Paiva said, adding that he had no knowledge of ongoing negotiations.
Should a deal materialize, Ronaldo could once again be in the spotlight — and in the running to defend his Club World Cup record.
Tournament Favourites
While Ronaldo’s situation remains uncertain, the race for the 2025 Club World Cup is heating up. Here are the current betting odds for the favorites:
- Real Madrid – 4.5
- Manchester City – 5.5
- Bayern Munich – 6.5
- Chelsea – 10.0
- Paris Saint-Germain – 10.0
- Inter Milan – 12.0
- Atletico de Madrid – 15.0
As the countdown to kickoff continues, the football world watches closely. Will Cristiano Ronaldo make a last-minute switch to salvage his Club World Cup legacy? Or will the tournament unfold without one of its most prolific scorers?
Either way, history is waiting to be written in the United States this summer.