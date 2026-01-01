Chelsea have parted ways with manager Enzo Maresca after poor Premier League and Champions League form. Despite winning the UEFA Conference League, fans are shocked and angry at the decision, amid reports of growing tension with the club hierarchy.

Chelsea Football Club (CFC) confirmed that the manager Ezno Maresca has left the club and Stamford Bridge on Thursday, January 1. Maresca and Chelsea parted ways ahead of their Premier League match against rivals Manchester City at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, January 4.

The decision came on the back of a Poor Premier League and Champions League seasons where Chelsea won just one match in their last seven matches. The club is struggling for the top-4 standings in the Premier League to qualify for the Champions League next season. The Stamford Bridge hierarchy decided a change was necessary to steady the team’s form and boost their chances of securing a Champions League spot.

There had been uncertainty over the Italian football manager’s future at Chelsea, given growing tension with the club hierarchy and the emergence of reports of a breakdown in relations behind the scenes amid public comments and poor results, especially in the Premier League.

Chelsea Lauds Maresca’s Contributions to the Club

After hours of speculation, Chelsea released an official statement confirming the departure of Enzo Maresca from Stamford Bridge. The club expressed its gratitude to the Italian for leading the side to the UEFA Conference and FIFA Club World Cup title wins in his first season as a manager.

Chelsea further added that Maresca and the club believed a change would give the team the best chance of getting back on track and pushing for Champions League qualification next season.

“During his time at the Club, Enzo led the team to success in the UEFA Conference League and the FIFA Club World Cup. Those achievements will remain an important part of the Club’s recent history, and we thank him for his contributions to the Club,” the club said in a statement.

“With key objectives still to play for across four competitions, including qualification for Champions League football, Enzo and the Club believe a change gives the team the best chance of getting the season back on track." the club added.

At the time of Enzo Maresca’s exit, Chelsea were fifth in the Premier League standings with eight wins, six defeats, and five draws, collecting 30 points from 19 matches, while sitting 13th in the Champions League table with 10 points from six games.

Given the current situation of the team in the Premier League and Champions League, Chelsea felt a change was needed to revive form and protect their Champions League hopes.

Was Enzo Maresca Sacked or Exited on His Own?

Though Chelsea stated that manager Enzo Maresca left the club amid a poor season, there is uncertainty about whether the Italian was sacked by the club. It was reported that Maresca was under immense scrutiny since September due to inconsistent results in the Premier League, where Chelsea endured a sustained dip in form and struggled for consistency.

However, in December, the deteriorating relationship between Maresca and the club became increasingly public following his controversial remarks about his ‘worst 48 hours’ at Chelsea after a 2-0 win over Everton at Stamford Bridge, reportedly linked to tensions with the club hierarchy and a lack of backing.

The reported tensions between the Chelsea club hierarchy and Enzo Maresco apparently went from bad to worse, as sources indicated growing disagreements over team selection, tactical decisions, and perceived lack of support from the Stamford Bridge hierarchy, which further intensified speculation about the manager’s future amid the team’s poor run of form in the Premier League.

Maresca exited the club three years before the contract ended, with an option for a one-year extension, signaling a mutual agreement between Italian and Chelsea to part ways amid mounting pressure and a need for immediate change on the pitch.

Chelsea Fans Shocked and Furious Over Club’s Decision

The Chelsea management’s decision to part ways with manager Enzo Maresca was not welcomed by the fans, as they criticized the club over the handling of his tenure, which saw the team qualify for the Champions League for the first time since the 2022–23 season by finishing fourth in the last Premier League season 2024/25.

Taking to their X handles (formerly Twitter), Chelsea fans expressed their disappointment over the club’s decision to part ways with Enzo Maresca, stating that it was “clownery,” “sick,” and “another example of mismanagement,” while praising the Italian manager for winning trophies, getting them back to the Champions League, and calling for stability at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea Football Club management is expected to appoint a new manager in the coming weeks, as they aim for qualification to the Champions League. Liam Rosenior, Oliver Glasner, Roberto De Zerbi, Cesc Fabregas, Andoni Iraola, and Xavi Hernandez are reportedly among the frontrunners being considered to take over at Stamford Bridge.