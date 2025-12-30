Alan Shearer insists Chelsea must strengthen three positions in January, as Enzo Maresca’s side struggles for consistency.

Alan Shearer has questioned Chelsea’s ability to challenge for the Premier League title, insisting that Enzo Maresca’s side must strengthen in three crucial positions during the January transfer window.

Speaking on The Rest Is Football podcast, the Premier League’s all-time leading scorer stated that Chelsea require a top-class centre-forward, a commanding centre-back, and a reliable goalkeeper to reach the elite level. “I think they’re lacking a top-class No.9 and a top-class centre-half, I think, as well. Maybe a goalkeeper… I’ve never been convinced with Chelsea that they can win the league,” Shearer said.

The Blues have spent close to £2 billion since their ownership change in 2022, but results have not matched the investment. After a promising start to the 2025-26 campaign, they have faltered, winning just two of their last eight matches across competitions. Shearer added that while Joao Pedro and Liam Delap have potential, Chelsea still lack the proven quality needed to consistently challenge at the top.

Chelsea’s recent league form underlines the concerns. They drew 2-2 against Newcastle United at St. James’ Park before suffering a 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa. The inconsistency has raised questions about their squad depth and balance.

Gary Lineker, also speaking on the podcast, echoed Shearer’s views. He pointed to Chelsea’s fluctuating performances, noting that their emphatic 3-0 win over Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League on November 25 had briefly masked underlying issues. That victory capped a six-match unbeaten run, but Lineker observed that fan sentiment has shifted since then. “It’s funny in football – a few weeks ago we were having a conversation about Chelsea saying they had that magnificent tactical performance against Barcelona. Now the fans are starting to turn a little bit, I’ve noticed, if you can judge social media on these things,” Lineker said.

Lineker also highlighted the uncertainty surrounding Chelsea’s centre-forward options. Liam Delap, signed from Ipswich Town in the summer, has struggled with injuries and managed just one goal in 12 appearances. Joao Pedro, brought in from Brighton & Hove Albion, has contributed seven goals and four assists in 23 games but has not convinced as a natural No.9. “They’re struggling. They still haven’t quite worked [who should play] centre-forward. I mean, Liam Delap has been injured a lot this season. He’s not really had a run in the side. I don’t think Joao Pedro is really a No.9,” Lineker remarked.