Arsenal fans erupted in joy – and memes – after hijacking Tottenham’s move for Eberechi Eze. Social media was flooded with trolls mocking Spurs and Daniel Levy, turning the transfer into a North London derby victory off the pitch.

When transfer guru Fabrizio Romano dropped his trademark ‘Here We Go’, all but confirming Arsenal’s capture of Eberechi Eze, the football world immediately sat up and took notice. But nowhere was the reaction more animated than on social media, where Arsenal fans turned Tottenham’s misery into comedy gold. What should have been Spurs’ marquee summer signing became a North London derby battle played out through memes, banter, and brutal trolling.

From Levy’s Negotiations to Arsenal’s Coup

Tottenham had spent days thrashing out the finer details of a deal with Crystal Palace. Daniel Levy personally led the talks, ironing out everything from add-ons to upfront payments. Eze himself was leaning towards Spurs, even asking Palace chairman Steve Parish to push the move forward.

And then – in typical transfer window drama – Arsenal pounced. The Gunners, who had secretly agreed principles of a deal as early as 10 August, returned at the perfect moment. They offered more money, better prospects, and Eze’s lifelong dream: pulling on the red and white shirt of Arsenal.

Spurs were left stranded. Arsenal had not only secured the player but also humiliated their fiercest rivals.

“Here We Go” – The Meme Floodgates Open

Within minutes of Fabrizio Romano’s famous “Here we go!” tweet, Arsenal fans went on the offensive.

“This is the QUICKEST we’ve ever moved for a player. Ever. It’s not even a deadline day rush deal, it’s just to hijack Spurs,” remarked an Arsenal fan on X.

Another fan stated, “My fellow Arsenal fans, Tottenham fans gave us a nice comp for Eze to cleanse your pallet as he joins the BIGGEST CLUB IN LONDON.”

It wasn’t just celebration – it was trolling. For Spurs fans, the comments section quickly became a nightmare.

Levy the Target of Fan Fury

While Arsenal fans laughed, Tottenham supporters raged. Already frustrated after missing out on Morgan Gibbs-White earlier in the window, many took to social media to vent at their chairman.

“Two targets lost, one to Arsenal. Same old Levy,” one Spurs fan wrote. Another posted a picture of the club’s famous cockerel badge… with its head buried in the sand.

The contrast was clear: Arsenal fans basked in glory, while Spurs fans demanded accountability.

Arsenal Fans Smell Blood

For Arsenal supporters, this was more than a signing – it was a symbolic victory. Social media was full of declarations that Eze was the “missing piece” for a title challenge, while Spurs were once again branded as “bottle jobs.”

Even neutral fans joined the chorus, calling it the “mother of all hijackings.”

In the end, Arsenal paid big – £60m plus £7.5m in add-ons, matching almost exactly Eze’s release clause. But for the fans, the value went beyond money.

They hadn’t just signed a star; they’d won the transfer window’s North London derby. And in today’s football culture, where memes move as fast as goals, that may matter just as much.