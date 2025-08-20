Image Credit : Getty

Arsenal’s attacking plans have taken another hit, with Kai Havertz sidelined once again after suffering a knee injury. According to The Athletic’s David Ornstein, the German forward is undergoing medical tests, though the severity of the problem and his recovery timeline remain unclear.

The timing is far from ideal for Mikel Arteta, whose forward line is already stretched. Gabriel Jesus continues to recover from a long-term knee issue, leaving summer signing Viktor Gyökeres as the only senior centre-forward option available.

Havertz, 26, had only just returned after a hamstring injury sustained earlier this year, one that required surgery and was originally expected to keep him out for months. His early comeback was a boost, but this fresh setback throws his immediate future into uncertainty.