Arsenal Hit with Another Blow as Kai Havertz Suffers Fresh Knee Injury; Transfer Options Gunners Can Explore
Arsenal Hit with Another Blow as Kai Havertz Suffers Fresh Knee Injury; Transfer Options Gunners Can Explore
Kai Havertz's fresh knee injury adds to Arsenal's attacking woes, with Gabriel Jesus also sidelined. The Gunners are now under pressure to sign another striker before the transfer window closes.
Arsenal’s attacking plans have taken another hit, with Kai Havertz sidelined once again after suffering a knee injury. According to The Athletic’s David Ornstein, the German forward is undergoing medical tests, though the severity of the problem and his recovery timeline remain unclear.
The timing is far from ideal for Mikel Arteta, whose forward line is already stretched. Gabriel Jesus continues to recover from a long-term knee issue, leaving summer signing Viktor Gyökeres as the only senior centre-forward option available.
Havertz, 26, had only just returned after a hamstring injury sustained earlier this year, one that required surgery and was originally expected to keep him out for months. His early comeback was a boost, but this fresh setback throws his immediate future into uncertainty.
Transfer Window Priorities
With the season underway and the injury list mounting, the Gunners are expected to move for another striker before the transfer window closes. The club’s recruitment team is likely to start their search within the Premier League, where proven options are available—though not without complications.
Yoane Wissa (Brentford): A natural candidate, Wissa has been linked with a move away from Brentford all summer. Newcastle have already made him a target as part of the ongoing Alexander Isak transfer saga, but Arsenal could hijack the chase if they act quickly. Brentford, however, are reluctant sellers, and given Wissa’s desire to leave, negotiations might be difficult and costly.
Victor Boniface (Bayer Leverkusen): If Arsenal look abroad, Boniface could be an intriguing addition. The Nigerian forward has been monitored before and offers a more physical, target-man style that would contrast with Havertz’s more technical approach. Last season, he scored eight goals in 19 Bundesliga appearances and has already established himself as a reliable striker in European football.
Rodrigo Muniz (Fulham): Valued at around £35m, the Brazilian striker represents a more affordable choice. He recently scored a quality goal in Fulham’s season opener and was strongly linked with Serie A side Atalanta, only for the Italians to back away at the last moment. Muniz is viewed as a rising talent who could step up in the Premier League with the right platform.
Tough Decisions Ahead
Arsenal’s summer saw the marquee arrival of Viktor Gyokeres from Sporting, but Arteta may now need at least one more forward option to navigate a long season. The market is challenging, and with time running short, the decisions Arsenal make in the coming days could shape their title push.