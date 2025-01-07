Ex-Liverpool star Sadio Mane reveals number of children he wants to have with his wife Aisha Tamba

Sadio Mane married Aisha Tamba in an Islamic ceremony in January last year in Keur Massa, a suburb in the capital city of Dakar.

Former Liverpool striker Sadio Mane revealed the number of children he would like to have with his Aisha Tamba. Mane married Aisha in an Islamic ceremony in January last year in Keur Massa, a suburb in the capital city of Dakar. Their marriage took place two years after they met through family connections.

The gap between Sadio Mane and his wife Aisha Tamba is 13 years. Aisha was 18 years when she married the 31-year-old Senegal international. The two had recently completed one year of their marriage. The wedding between Mane and Aisha when the latter was just 16 years old and still studying in school. Thus, the two families decided to wait until Aisha turns 18 years and finish her studies.

A year after the marriage, Sadio Mane, who plays for Saudi Pro league side Al Nassr, revealed that he would like to have three to four children with his wife. However, he doesn't mind having more than four kids.

Speaking to Senepeopleplus, Mane said, " If it is just a choice, I would say 3 or 4. Except that it is God who decides and I will thank Him no matter what."

"Whatever the number is, I will accept it. I am leaning more towards 3 or 4 and we will see about the rest." he added.

Speaking about the marriage, Sadio Mane's father-in-law said that Senegal football star saw something special in her daugher Aisha Tamba. He added that Mane and Aisha were not dating before the marriage.

"My wife and Aisha visited their (Mane's) family one day, and this is where he met her for the first time." Tamba's father said.

"He [Mane] probably saw something special in her and his parents appreciated her as well. They came to see me.

"We discussed as per the tradition, agreed on everything and waited for this day to happen. They were not dating because Aisha was still young." he added.

On the football front, Sadio Mane moved to Saudi Pro League by signing with Al Nassr in 2023. He previously plied his trade with Bayern Munich, Liverpool, and Southampton.

