Ex-Liverpool star Sadio Mane reveals number of children he wants to have with his wife Aisha Tamba

Sadio Mane married Aisha Tamba in an Islamic ceremony in January last year in Keur Massa, a suburb in the capital city of Dakar.

football Ex-Liverpool star Sadio Mane reveals number of children he wants to have with his wife Aisha Tamba hrd
Author
Hrishikesh Damodar
First Published Jan 7, 2025, 7:17 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 7, 2025, 7:17 PM IST

Former Liverpool striker Sadio Mane revealed the number of children he would like to have with his Aisha Tamba. Mane married Aisha in an Islamic ceremony in January last year in Keur Massa, a suburb in the capital city of Dakar. Their marriage took place two years after they met through family connections. 

The gap between Sadio Mane and his wife Aisha Tamba is 13 years. Aisha was 18 years when she married the 31-year-old Senegal international. The two had recently completed one year of their marriage. The wedding between Mane and Aisha when the latter was just 16 years old and still studying in school. Thus, the two families decided to wait until Aisha turns 18 years and finish her studies. 

Also read: 'Shame on you Salah': Liverpool star faces backlash from Muslim fans over Christmas photo with family

A year after the marriage, Sadio Mane, who plays for Saudi Pro league side Al Nassr, revealed that he would like to have three to four children with his wife. However, he doesn't mind having more than four kids. 

Speaking to Senepeopleplus, Mane said, " If it is just a choice, I would say 3 or 4. Except that it is God who decides and I will thank Him no matter what." 

"Whatever the number is, I will accept it. I am leaning more towards 3 or 4 and we will see about the rest." he added. 

Speaking about the marriage, Sadio Mane's father-in-law said that Senegal football star saw something special in her daugher Aisha Tamba. He added that Mane and Aisha were not dating before the marriage. 

"My wife and Aisha visited their (Mane's) family one day, and this is where he met her for the first time." Tamba's father said. 

"He [Mane] probably saw something special in her and his parents appreciated her as well. They came to see me.

"We discussed as per the tradition, agreed on everything and waited for this day to happen. They were not dating because Aisha was still young." he added. 

On the football front, Sadio Mane moved to Saudi Pro League by signing with Al Nassr in 2023. He previously plied his trade with Bayern Munich, Liverpool, and Southampton. 

Also read: "Adaptation period over": Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti warns Mbappe to step up ahead of 2025

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

tennis Novak Djokovic begins training under 'coach' Andy Murray ahead of Australian Open 2025 (WATCH) hrd

Novak Djokovic begins training under 'coach' Andy Murray ahead of Australian Open 2025 (WATCH)

football Russian model linked to Chelsea's Mykhailo Mudryk 'dumps him' and holidays with ex-Premier League star snt

Russian model linked to Chelsea's Mykhailo Mudryk 'dumps him' and holidays with ex-Premier League star

football Manchester United star Casemerio linked with Saudi Arabia move, likely to be offered 650,000 pounds week hrd

Manchester United star Casemerio linked with Saudi Arabia move, likely to be offered 650,000 pounds a week

Jasprit Bumrah nominated for ICC Player of the Month for December following BGT heartbreak snt

Jasprit Bumrah nominated for ICC Player of the Month for December following BGT heartbreak

Champions Trophy 2025: Ex-Pakistan players cry foul over hybrid model, say 'unfair' advantage to India hrd

Champions Trophy 2025: Ex-Pakistan players cry foul over hybrid model, say 'unfair' advantage to India

Recent Stories

Salman Khan 6 iconic kurta styles perfect for Lohri 2025 gcw

Salman Khan’s 6 iconic kurta styles perfect for Lohri 2025

DA hike case: West Bengal govt employees disheartened as SC postpones hearing to March gcw

DA hike case: West Bengal govt employees disheartened as SC postpones hearing to March

BIG NEWS! West Bengal likely to implement 6% DA hike? Salary to be credited in April? gcw

BIG NEWS! West Bengal likely to implement 6% DA hike? Salary to be credited in April?

Dell Poised To Extend Gains As Analyst Names Stock Top Hardware Pick For 2025: Retail Cheers New AI PC Offerings

Dell Poised To Extend Gains As Analyst Names Stock Top Hardware Pick For 2025: Retail Cheers New AI PC Offerings

Moderna, Novavax Stocks Climb Pre-Market On Growing Bird Flu Concerns: Retail Engagement Soars

Moderna, Novavax Stocks Climb Pre-Market On Growing Bird Flu Concerns: Retail Engagement Soars

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon