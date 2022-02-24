Man City's Ukrainian star Zinchenko attacks Putin after Russia declared war, claims Instagram story deleted

Ukraine footballer Oleksandr Zinchenko, however, has claimed Instagram deleted his story post saying he hopes Vladimir Putin suffers the 'most painful suffering death' after the Russian president launched a full-scale invasion on Ukraine.

Ukraine's footballer Oleksandr Zinchenko has claimed that Instagram deleted his story post, which said he hoped Russian President Vladimir Putin would suffer the 'most painful suffering death' after Moscow launched a full-scale invasion on his country.

In an Instagram story, the Manchester City defender had posted a photo of Vladimir Putin with a caption that read: I hope you die the most painful suffering death, creature.

The story, which has now been taken down, has forced Zinchenko to claim that the social media platform deleted his post in what appears to be a move of censorship of the Ukraine international.

The Russian President on Thursday morning called on the Ukraine military to 'lay down its arms' in a televised address. Putin said that his country was left no chance to protect itself by other means. "I have decided to conduct a special military operation," he announced.

He also vowed retaliation against those who interfered with the Russian Ukraine operation. "To anyone who would consider interfering from outside. If you intervene, you will face consequences they have never seen. The relevant decisions have been taken. I hope you are hearing me," he said.

Following this announcement, Russia has launched an all-out war on Ukraine with missiles and bombs, tanks rolling across the border from Belarus, troops parachuted down on eastern regions and explosions seen across the country.

The 25-year-old defender had on Tuesday said that he 'can't stand back' whilst 'the whole civilized world is concerned about my country' and took to social media again on Thursday to express his views.

In an emotional message, Zinchenko had earlier said, "The whole civilized world is worried about the situation in my country. I can't stay back and strive to put my point across. In the photo - my country. The country where I was born and raised."

"A country whose colours I defend in the international sports arena. A country that we try to glorify and develop. A country whose borders must remain inviolable. My country belongs to Ukrainians, and no one will ever be able to appropriate it. We will not give up! Glory to Ukraine," the Manchester City defender added.

This is not the first time Zinchenko's life has been affected by the international conflict. In 2014, the footballer was forced to move to Russia following the outbreak of the Donbas war.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's football league has been paused for a minimum of 30 days after Putin's forces invaded Ukraine. The league, meant to restart on Friday following its winter break, confirmed the delay via their official website after the introduction of martial law overnight by Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

There are also doubts if Ukraine's FIFA World Cup 2022 play-off match against Scotland in Glasgow will take place as planned on March 24. The British government, too, have added pressure on UEFA to move the May 28 Champions League final away from Saint Petersburg.

