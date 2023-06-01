Europa League: Furious Mourinho tells Anthony Taylor he's a 'f****** disgrace' after Roma's loss to Sevilla

Roma boss Jose Mourinho labelled English referee Anthony Taylor a 'f***ing disgrace' for 'bull****' decisions and confronted him while he tried to leave the Puskas Arena in an extraordinary row after the Europa League final that saw Sevilla win the title for the 7th time.

It was a heartbreaking night for Roma fans after Jose Mourinho's men suffered a 4-1 defeat on penalties against Sevilla in the UEFA Europa League final at Budapest's Puskas Arena on Wednesday. Sevilla won the title for a record seventh time in the last 18 years, thus, becoming the most successful team in the competition. And Roma boss Mourinho, popularly known as 'the special one' was consumed with the horror of the shock defeat and was left fuming over a rare defeat in a European competition final.

Gonzalo Montiel scored the game-winning penalty for Sevilla in the Europa League final, defeating Mourinho's Roma five months after converting the winning penalty in the World Cup final. After the game ended 1-1 after extra time, the Argentina international sent Roma goalkeeper Rui Patrcio the wrong way with his retaken penalty to seal a 4-1 victory in the shootout. Mourinho wanted to protect his record of never losing a final in a European competition, but failed to do so.

As Sevilla players celebrated on the field, a dejected Mourinho was spotted throwing his silver runners-up medal into the crowd and later was also seen losing his cool over referee Athony Taylor.

"F***ing disgrace man, it's a f***ing disgrace," Mourinho fumed, before switching to swear at the official in Italian. "F*** off," he continued.

Mourinho then approaches the mini-bus taking the referee away from the stadium where he snipes: "Congratulations, you f***ing disgrace," before trudging off to the team bus.

It is not the first time Mourinho has sought out a referee after a match. In 2012, the Portuguese was accused of waiting for the referee following Real Madrid's Spanish Cup exit to Barcelona in the underground car park at the Nou Camp.

Throughout the game, Taylor was obliged to issue numerous yellow cards, and the final was characterised by frequent bench protests from both teams. The Roma players were shocked that Erik Lamela did not receive a second yellow for a cynical foul late in the game before scoring in the shootout. Much to their anger, requests for penalties were also denied. Taylor's performance in the championship match was criticised by Mourinho, who received a booking in the last seconds of extra time.

"Next year we won't be playing the Champions League and that's a good thing because we're not made for it," he said. "And let's hope that Taylor, only officiates games in the Champions League and does the same bull**** there that he did tonight, and not in the Europa League."

In the final, six Sevilla players and seven Roma players received yellow cards, a record for the Europa League championship game. During the game, Taylor had also issued yellow cards to Mourinho and other Roma bench players. The 60-year-old has received five cautions this season, which means he will miss Roma's last game. He has been dismissed three times in Serie A.

As for Sevilla, the team also won the competition in 2006, 2007, '14, '15, '16, and '20, securing a spot in next season's Champions League. The Spanish club has yet to lose a final it has played in either the Europa League or its precursor, the UEFA Cup.

It had appeared like Sevilla's season would be remembered for being near to the Spanish league's relegation zone and already out of the Champions League at one point. But it was evidently not yet over. When José Luis Mendilibar, a new coach, was hired, things immediately improved.

Prior to the championship game, Mourinho had won more European championships than Mendilibar had played in overall competition games. Since joining Sevilla just two months ago, the 62-year-old Mendilibar's career is at its pinnacle.

Mendilibar took over as Sevilla's third coach this year in March after Jorge Sampaoli, the former Argentina coach, was fired with the team only two points above the La Liga drop zone. His team is currently one point off seventh place heading into this weekend's championship round after losing just two of its last 11 league games.

Mourinho casts doubt over Roma future after Europa League loss

Mourinho also casted doubts over his future at the Giallorossi after Sevilla's emphatic win over Roma in the grand finale. “I’m going on vacation on Monday, if we have time to talk before Monday we’ll decide, otherwise we’ll do it later. I have to fight for these guys, I can’t say objectively that I’m staying," the Roma boss noted.

The Portuguese further stated: “I’m a serious man. I told the owners that as soon as any club contacted me they would be the first to know. In December, I spoke to the club because I had the situation related to the Portugal bench. I haven’t talked about it since then. because there hasn’t been any more contact. I still have a year on my contract with Roma, this is the situation.”

Paris Saint-Germain have been linked with a move for Mourinho and contact is said to have already been made. There was previously talk of the fact that he would leave Roma, if they don’t qualify for the Champions League and they haven’t now.

Meanwhile, Twitter exploded with several reactions over Mourinho's shock defeat in a European competition final: