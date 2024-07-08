Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Euro 2024, Netherlands vs England: Southgate turns beer-throwing incident to motivation for title chances

    Gareth Southgate, manager of the England national football team, has revealed that he is drawing motivation from intense criticism following their Euro 2024 journey.

    football Euro 2024, Netherlands vs England: Southgate turns beer-throwing incident to motivation for title chances snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jul 8, 2024, 6:07 PM IST

    Gareth Southgate, manager of the England national football team, has revealed that he is drawing motivation from intense criticism following their Euro 2024 journey. Despite securing a spot in the semi-finals with a dramatic penalty shootout victory against Switzerland, England's performances have drawn scrutiny, particularly focusing on Southgate as his contract nears its end.

    The Three Lions have yet to deliver a commanding performance throughout the tournament, with a lackluster 0-0 draw against Slovenia intensifying fan frustration. Following the match, Southgate faced beer cups being thrown towards him—a gesture reflecting discontent among supporters.

    In response to the criticism, Southgate acknowledged the personal challenges he has endured, describing the job as one where ridicule and questioning of professional capability are commonplace. However, he emphasized using adversity as "fuel" to improve, citing his resilience from past experiences.

    "Look, I can't deny that some of the personal nature [has been difficult]," he said. "This is a job where you get ridiculed and your professional capability is questioned beyond belief. And I don't think it's normal to have beer thrown at you either."

    "But, I'm fortunate that my life's taken me through a lot of resilience-building and it's made me more determined and I'm just using it as fuel. I know where I want to take the team to and the team need to see me strong in those moments as well, otherwise that messaging that you're giving them on what they need to be, it doesn't ring true," the Englishman added.

    Looking ahead, England prepares to face the Netherlands in the semi-finals on Wednesday. Both teams have faced criticism for below-par performances, setting the stage for a crucial showdown. The winner will advance to the final, where Spain or France awaits after their own semi-final clash. England's semi-final clash against the Netherlands promises to be a pivotal test of Southgate's resolve and the team's quest for Euro 2024 glory.

    Last Updated Jul 8, 2024, 6:07 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Global Chess League: R Ashwin becomes co-owner of new team American Gambits, hopes to 'redefine the game' snt

    Global Chess League: R Ashwin becomes co-owner of new team American Gambits, hopes to 'redefine the game'

    Would be honoured to host Indian team Maldives tourism body invites T20 WC champions to island nation snt

    'Would be honoured to host Indian team': Maldives tourism body invites T20 WC champions to island nation

    Happy to do it Sanath Jayasuriya to replace Chris Silverwood as head coach of Sri Lankan cricket team snt

    'Happy to do it': Sanath Jayasuriya appointed as Sri Lanka's interim coach ahead of series against India

    IND vs ZIM 2nd T20I: Centurion Abhishek Sharma reveals batting with Shubman Gill bat in pressure game (WATCH) snt

    IND vs ZIM 2nd T20I: Centurion Abhishek Sharma reveals batting with Shubman Gill bat in pressure game (WATCH)

    Football Euro 2024: Saka shines as England beat Switzerland on penalties to book semis spot, set to face Netherlands Snt

    Euro 2024: Saka shines as England beat Switzerland on penalties to book semis spot, set to face Netherlands

    Recent Stories

    Georgina Rodriguez's net worth: A look into footballer Cristiano Ronaldo girlfriend's luxury lifestyle RKK

    Georgina Rodriguez's net worth: A look into footballer Cristiano Ronaldo girlfriend's luxury lifestyle

    Lonavala to Pawna: 6 places to visit near Mumbai during rain RKK

    Lonavala to Pawna: 6 places to visit near Mumbai during rain

    Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant wedding: Bridge-to-be looks ELEGANT in purple-hued ghagra choli RKK

    Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant wedding: Bridge-to-be looks ELEGANT in purple-hued ghagra choli

    PM Modi lands in Moscow for significant talks with Russian President Putin WATCH vkp

    BREAKING: PM Modi lands in Moscow for significant talks with Russian President Putin (WATCH)

    Powerful winds, torrential rains strike Texas as hurricane Beryl makes landfall; WATCH dramatic videos snt

    Powerful winds, torrential rains strike Texas as hurricane Beryl makes landfall; WATCH dramatic videos

    Recent Videos

    World famous hotspot Jog Falls in Shivamogga attracts tourists during monsoon vkp

    Karnataka: Magical mist attracts tourists to world-famous Jog Falls in Shivamogga; WATCH stunning video

    Video Icon
    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH) AJR

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH) AJR

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Eiffel tower protest: Topless women challenge authoritarianism with anti-fascist slogans (WATCH) AJR

    Eiffel tower protest: Topless women challenge authoritarianism with anti-fascist slogans (WATCH)

    Video Icon