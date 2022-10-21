Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    EPL 2022-23: Social media flares as Ronaldo is dropped by Man United for trip to Chelsea

    On Wednesday, Cristiano Ronaldo left the field early during Manchester United’s home clash against Tottenham Hotspur in EPL. Meanwhile, he has been dropped from the squad travelling to Chelsea this weekend.

    football english premier league EPL 2022-23: Social media flares as Cristiano Ronaldo is dropped by Manchester United for trip to Chelsea-ayh
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Oct 21, 2022, 10:46 AM IST

    It was an unusual moment to see Portuguese sensation Cristiano Ronaldo leave the field early during Manchester United’s 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur in the English Premier League (EPL) on Wednesday at Old Trafford. With many confused as to what was the reason for it, many believed that he was frustrated after being unutilised as a substitute. Following the victory, club head coach Erik ten Hag affirmed that he would be dealing with him. The Red Devils have confirmed that Ronaldo will not be travelling for their Chelsea clash at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, as social media flared up.

    “Cristiano Ronaldo will not be part of the Manchester United squad for this Saturday’s Premier League game against Chelsea. The rest of the squad is fully focused on preparing for that fixture,” read a statement from United. Meanwhile, the Portuguese, too, sent out a clarification on his stance after the axe.

    Writing on Instagram, Ronaldo exemplified, “As I’ve always done throughout my career, I try to live and play respectfully towards my colleagues, my adversaries and my coaches. That hasn’t changed. I haven’t changed. I’m the same person and the same professional that I’ve been for the last 20 years playing elite football, and respect has always played a very important role in my decision-making process.”

    “I started very young. The older and most experienced players' examples were always very important to me. Therefore, later on, I’ve always tried to set the example myself for the youngsters that grew in all the teams that I’ve represented. Unfortunately, that’s not always possible, and sometimes the heat of the moment gets the best of us,” added Ronaldo.

    “Right now, I just feel that I have to keep working hard in Carrington, support my teammates and be ready for everything in any given game. Giving in to the pressure is not an option. It never was. This is Manchester United, and united we must stand. Soon we’ll be together again,” Ronaldo concluded.

    Last Updated Oct 21, 2022, 11:03 AM IST
